Tourism during a global pandemic
Visitors take a selfie in front of the "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) by Leonardo Da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the coronavirus in France, July 6, 2020....more
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada...more
A person retrieves her mobile phone after posing for a photo at the Statue of Liberty as New York enters Phase 4 of reopening, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People wearing face masks take a selfie at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tourists pose for a picture with the Mont-Blanc mountain from Le Brevent in Chamonix, France, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People walk past signs which indicate social distancing during a visit at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on its reopening day to the public in France, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man with a camel is seen in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza after reopening for tourist visits, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Cairo, Egypt July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A tourist looks at the coffin of ancient pharaoh King Tutankhamen as he visits the Egyptian Museum at Tahrir square after its reopening in Cairo, Egypt, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People ride go karts at a tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Italian tourists take pictures in flooded St. Mark's Square, during high water levels in the evening in Venice, Italy, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre Pyramid designed by Chinese-born U.S. architect Ieoh Ming Pei in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public in France, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A street vendor sells Eiffel Tower models for tourists in Paris, France, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists swim in the Aqaba Gulf at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Peruvian tourist poses for a photo next to taxidermy bulls at "El panuelico de Hemingway" souvenir shop at Estafeta street, as the San Fermin festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus, in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A social distancing marking is seen at the entrance of the Giza Pyramids after reopening for tourist visits in Cairo, Egypt July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
People walk through a house of mirrors attraction in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A tourist guide waits for tourists at the Grand Palace as it reopens after months of being closed as the Thai government eases isolation measures in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tourists ride on rafts along the Yulong river in Yangshuo county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen
A woman shoots soap bubbles while working a ticket booth in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A tour guide talks with tourists after Catalonia's regional authorities and the city council announced restrictions in Barcelona, Spain July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man wearing a face mask is seen in front of Sphinx at the Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits in Cairo, Egypt July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Tourists from Germany take a selfie outside the Colosseum after Italy reopened its borders to European countries in Rome, Italy June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Local tourists visit the Grand Palace as it reopens after months of being closed in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Emily Mesa Acosta and Carol Shipley, disinfect a room at the Island Bay Resort after being closed to visitors since March 22, 2020 in Tavernier, Florida, June 1, 2020. Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers wearing protective masks patrol in the quieter Punta Ballena street in Magaluf as bars are shuttered in Mallorca, Spain, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Tourist guides wait for customers at Comercio square in Lisbon, Portugal, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Open touristic bars are seen in the corner of Bierstrasse street (Miquel Pellisa street) in El Arenal beach, where authorities closed all commercial activities to prevent the crowding of tourists in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 15, 2020....more
Tourists celebrate beside a bottle of disinfectant in a bar in Tokyo, Japan March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration s new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuban girls celebrate quinceaneras amid the coronavirus
Cuban teens are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both...
