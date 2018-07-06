Tourist boat sinks in Phuket
Thai rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher, after a boat capsized off the tourist island of Phuket, Thailand, July 6, 2018. Thai rescuers deployed helicopters on Friday to search for 23 people missing after a boat carrying Chinese...more
A rescued tourist is attended by rescue personnel. The confirmed death toll from the accident off the resort island of Phuket stood at 33, provincial governor Noraphat Plodthong said, but the navy said divers had spotted "quite a few bodies" in the...more
Rescued people sit on a fishing boat after a boat they were travelling in capsized off the tourist island of Phuket. The boat capsized in rough seas on Thursday with 105 people on board, 93 of them Chinese tourists along with 12 Thai crew and tour...more
Rescuers carry an injured person on a stretcher. Television broadcast images of dozens of divers searching for the missing, while more rescuers waited on standby at a pier nearby. Seas were calm and skies clear on Friday. The Marine Police said...more
A rescued woman wearing a life jacket hugs a man. A Marine Department official said there was probably "no chance" any more survivors could be found from inside the boat. "A day and a night have passed," said the department's deputy director-general,...more
Rescued tourists are attended by medical personnel. Thailand is in the middle of its rainy season, which usually runs from May to October and often generates high winds and flash storms in coastal areas, especially on its west coast, on the Indian...more
Rescuers carry an injured person on a stretcher. Tour operators had been warned about the severe weather, Tourist Police bureau deputy chief, Major General Surachate Hakparn, said. "Be careful ... nature is not a joke," Surachate wrote on Facebook....more
A Thai navy boat carrying recovered bodies of passengers from a capsized tourist boat arrives at a pier in Phuket. A representative of the operator of the boat, TC Blue Dream, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. REUTERS/Sooppharoek...more
Thai rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher. Thailand has a poor record on road and boat safety. Many tour operators have complained about lax enforcement of basic safety measures, such as seatbelts in cars and lifejackets on...more
A rescued tourist is helped by rescue workers after a boat he was travelling in capsized. Another boat sailing in the same area capsized on Thursday but all 35 tourists, five crew and a guide on board were rescued, the Water Safety Department of the...more
Thai rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher. REUTERS/Sooppharoek Teepapan
Rescued people in life jackets sit on a fishing boat after a boat they were travelling in capsized. REUTERS via Reuters TV
