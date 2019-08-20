Tourists retrace slave route from Africa
U.S. professor Joyce Hopescott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more
A Senegalese boy walks from the 'Door of No Return' as he visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 2019. This month's anniversary of the first Africans to arrive in Virginia has caused a rush...more
People play soccer as seen from the Cape Coast Castle, Ghana, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kweku Obeng
A hut covers the site of a well where slaves drank water before they were boarded on ships at the historic port of Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Emmanuel Mouti Dongo from Cameroon visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point from where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal July 2019. Emmanuel said: "The Slave House...more
Tourists visit the ruins of Kunta Kinte island in the Gambia River, near Jufureh, Albreda, on the North bank of Gambia, July 19, 2019. Kunta Kinte island was one of the slavery shipping points and is now named after a Gambian man from Juffrey, who...more
A fisherman works in his boat as he fishes behind a rusting cannon, beside Kunta Kinteh Island, in the Gambia River, near Jufureh, Albreda, Gambia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Charity Butler Agyemang, a Ghananian tour guide looks on at the Cape Coast Slave Castle in Ghana, July 2019. Charity said: "I think the 'Year of Return' has really helped in the tourism industry because we have a lot of people coming from the...more
A disused building is seen on the beach where thousands of slaves were shipped away from the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Villagers take part in a bathing ritual at the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, in Tiassale, that was built on a former slave route, Ivory Coast. Men and women captured in Ivory Coast and sold into slavery 400 years ago would take their final bath...more
A man uses a wheel barrow as he walks past a bas-relief of shackled slaves embedded on a plaque advertising the Mobee Royal Family Original Slave Relics Museum in Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A bas-relief of shackled slaves is embedded in the wall of the Seriki Abass Slave Museum in Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man plays soccer on Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal. Goree island, a UNESCO world heritage site, was used as a slave gathering point from where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Tourists walk away holding hands after visiting the Da-Silva slave museum in Porto-Novo, Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A tourist takes a photograph of ruins on the Kunta Kinte island in the Gambia River, Jufureh near Albreda, on the north bank of Gambia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People steer canoes on a lagoon by the bridge near the historic slave port town Ouidah, Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nuns visit the male section of the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A sculpture based on the Brookes ship illustration depicting how slaves were transported in a slave ship is seen at the Da-Silva museum in Porto-Novo, Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man walks past a sign for the slave museum in Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Tourists ride in a ferry towards Goree Island, a gathering point from where slaves were shipped west, off the coast of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A couple are seen walking away from the monument of 'Point of No Return' at the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman arranges some of her arts and craft carvings that are for sale at the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Tourists are seen at The Memorial of the Great Jubilee of 2000 monument at the historic slave port of Ouidah in Benin. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde.
American tourist, Divine Koufahenou takes a picture of her Mother Afi and her friend Dawn Kravig at the 'Door of No Return' at the Cape Coast Slave Castle in Ghana, July 2019. Cape Coast Castle was used as a slaving post from where slaves were bought...more
A man looks out at the sea from a building known locally as 'The Tunnel' located near the 'Point of No Return' where slaves were shipped from the slave port at Badagry, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
