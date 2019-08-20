Tourists retrace slave route from Africa

U.S. professor Joyce Hopescott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more

U.S. professor Joyce Hopescott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal, July 2019. Joyce said: "The legacy of slavery has not yet ended. Racism, racial discrimination, poverty, dispossession, oppression have not ended with the actual event of slavery (ending) itself. So even if we didn't want to remember, we are forced to because it is around us every day." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close