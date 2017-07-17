Edition:
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'

A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy " in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. It is part of a counter-terrorism "boot camp" organised by Caliber 3, a company set up by a colonel in the Israeli army reserves. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp". Admission includes watching former Israeli commandos take down an "attacker" and other means to thwart assaults, including the use of an attack dog. Adults can shoot live rounds at a firing range. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Security Academy" in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. Entrance to the gated compound in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc - built on land the Palestinians want for their own state - costs $115 for adults and $85 for children. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist carries a poster as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp". The aim of the mock scenario is to teach foreign visitors how to deal with an attack on a market. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. While most of those signing up are American visitors, there have also been tourists from China, Japan, India and South America, keen to experience Israeli-style security training in an attraction condemned by the Palestinian mayor of the nearby town and an anti-settlement group. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor hangs up balloons on shooting targets. The facility opened in 2003, running courses for security guards during a Palestinian uprising that included suicide bombings and shooting attacks and which was met by Israeli military operations across the West Bank. After the intifada subsided, tourist visits began in 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor guides a tourist as she fires a rifle. The man in charge, Colonel Sharon Gat, said staff stressed the importance of vigilance and caution. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli flag and wooden cut-out rifles are seen. "In two hours you can't become a professional, but we give visitors some awareness of what it means to secure yourself, your community and your family," said Gat. "Many (visitors) have heard from their friends (about us), that this was the highlight of their trip to Israel and that is why they come. They know it's an attraction they can't see anywhere else," he said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor speaks to children from overseas holding wooden cut-out rifles. Yasser Sobih, mayor of the nearby Palestinian town of al-Khader, condemned the Israeli venture. "The participation of tourists in training in these camps built on occupied Palestinian land means that they support the occupation and we ask them to stop it," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist stands behind a booth as he takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. One of the visitors, Rabbi Moshe Bryski of Agoura Hills in California, said that if he was ever caught in an attack, he would run and hide since he does not carry a weapon. But he said the training had given him "an understanding and an appreciation of what those in the security industry face". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists watch as Israeli instructors demonstrate. Yotam Yaakoba, of the anti-settlement group Peace Now, criticised the venture as a "cynical and unseemly way of making money from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict". REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists do push-ups. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists takes part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A group of tourists listen to an instructor. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli instructor walks near tourists as they take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A tourist looks at posters placed near shooting targets. REUTERS/Nir Elias

