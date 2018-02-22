Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 12:35am EST

Town hall after Florida school shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
1 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for a CNN town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for a CNN town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for a CNN town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
2 / 17
National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch (R) answers a question while sitting next to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch (R) answers a question while sitting next to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch (R) answers a question while sitting next to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
3 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky (L) asks Senator Marco Rubio if he will continue to accept money from the NRA. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky (L) asks Senator Marco Rubio if he will continue to accept money from the NRA. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky (L) asks Senator Marco Rubio if he will continue to accept money from the NRA. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
4 / 17
Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
5 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students cheer during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students cheer during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students cheer during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
6 / 17
Senator Marco Rubio (L) explains his position during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Senator Marco Rubio (L) explains his position during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Senator Marco Rubio (L) explains his position during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
7 / 17
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the shooting, asks Marco Rubio a question. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the shooting, asks Marco Rubio a question. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the shooting, asks Marco Rubio a question. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
8 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez comforts a classmate. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez comforts a classmate. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez comforts a classmate. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
9 / 17
Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 people killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 people killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 people killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
10 / 17
CNN's Jake Tapper listens to Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

CNN's Jake Tapper listens to Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
CNN's Jake Tapper listens to Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
11 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students listen to sheriff Scott Israel speak before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students listen to sheriff Scott Israel speak before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students listen to sheriff Scott Israel speak before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
12 / 17
Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
13 / 17
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
14 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are recognized before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are recognized before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are recognized before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
15 / 17
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for the town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for the town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for the town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
16 / 17
Senator Bill Nelson asks for assault rifles to be removed from the streets during the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Senator Bill Nelson asks for assault rifles to be removed from the streets during the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Senator Bill Nelson asks for assault rifles to be removed from the streets during the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Next Slideshows

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2018
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun...

Feb 21 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2018
Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Feb 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Warm winter weather hits the east

Warm winter weather hits the east

Record breaking warm weather hits the east as people take to the beaches and parks in New York and Washington.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang

Team USA wins women's hockey gold in Pyeongchang

The United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win their first gold medal in women's Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Watching Black Panther

Watching Black Panther

Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster featuring a black superhero and an almost entirely black cast.

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast