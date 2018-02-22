Town hall after Florida school shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez wipes away tears during a CNN town hall meeting, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Florida, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for a CNN town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch (R) answers a question while sitting next to Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky (L) asks Senator Marco Rubio if he will continue to accept money from the NRA. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 students and teachers killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students cheer during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Senator Marco Rubio (L) explains his position during a CNN town hall meeting. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the shooting, asks Marco Rubio a question. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez comforts a classmate. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Adults watch a monitor honoring the 17 people killed. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
CNN's Jake Tapper listens to Senator Marco Rubio. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students listen to sheriff Scott Israel speak before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaks before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are recognized before the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents wait for the town hall meeting to begin. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
Senator Bill Nelson asks for assault rifles to be removed from the streets during the town hall. REUTERS/Michael Laughlin/Pool
