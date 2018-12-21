Toys of the migrant caravan
A combination picture shows migrant children, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, posing with toys they play with in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Xiomara de Rosario Avalos Campos, a 4-year-old girl from El Salvador, poses with a plastic toy camera: "I am taking pictures with the camera, I am taking pictures of my brothers. I found the camera in the shelter, on the floor. I like the camera but...more
Jefferson Alexander Regalado, a 3-year-old boy from Honduras, plays with blocks: "I'm going to the U.S.A. I like the Lego toy". REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Alondra Rios, an 8-year-old girl from Honduras, with a Barbie doll: "The U.S. is good, it has beautiful buildings. I m going to see my uncle there. I want to go to Disneyland, I want to buy toys and I want to go to school. The doll is my favorite toy...more
Isaac Naurro, a 4-year-old boy from Honduras, poses with a boxing glove: "I m going to the United States, I want to see Santa Claus in the United States. I just want to go there because Santa is already there buying me toys and gifts. He is sleeping...more
Eylin Groos, a 5-year-old girl from Honduras, plays with a My Little Pony toy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Darwin Colindres Baquedano, a 3-year-old boy from Honduras, plays with a soccer ball. Darwin's mother Yeimi Baquedano Caidenas: "My son doesn't know where he is going, he thinks he is going back home. The ball is his favorite to play with."...more
Estapany Abigail Orellama Aguirre, a 6-year-old girl from Honduras, poses with a bat and ball: "I think the U.S. is big and beautiful. I want to be a doctor, I want to go to school to be a doctor, and work. I like this toy, just to play. I like it so...more
Denzel Corcomo, a 4-year-old boy from Honduras, poses with a guitar: "I like to play with the guitar, I like it because I like to sing. The guitar was a gift from another child, it is my favorite toy. I m going to where Santa Claus lives in the...more
Marbella Noeme Alfaro Funez, a 4-year-old girl from Honduras, poses with a balloon: "I'm going to where my uncle is, but I don't know where he lives." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
