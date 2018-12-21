Toys of the migrant caravan

Isaac Naurro, a 4-year-old boy from Honduras, poses with a boxing glove: "I m going to the United States, I want to see Santa Claus in the United States. I just want to go there because Santa is already there buying me toys and gifts. He is sleeping...more

Isaac Naurro, a 4-year-old boy from Honduras, poses with a boxing glove: "I m going to the United States, I want to see Santa Claus in the United States. I just want to go there because Santa is already there buying me toys and gifts. He is sleeping at the moment but the rain is going to wake him up." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

