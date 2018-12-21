Edition:
Toys of the migrant caravan

A combination picture shows migrant children, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, posing with toys they play with in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Xiomara de Rosario Avalos Campos, a 4-year-old girl from El Salvador, poses with a plastic toy camera: "I am taking pictures with the camera, I am taking pictures of my brothers. I found the camera in the shelter, on the floor. I like the camera but my favorite toy is my teddy." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Jefferson Alexander Regalado, a 3-year-old boy from Honduras, plays with blocks: "I'm going to the U.S.A. I like the Lego toy". REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Alondra Rios, an 8-year-old girl from Honduras, with a Barbie doll: "The U.S. is good, it has beautiful buildings. I m going to see my uncle there. I want to go to Disneyland, I want to buy toys and I want to go to school. The doll is my favorite toy and it was a gift." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Isaac Naurro, a 4-year-old boy from Honduras, poses with a boxing glove: "I m going to the United States, I want to see Santa Claus in the United States. I just want to go there because Santa is already there buying me toys and gifts. He is sleeping at the moment but the rain is going to wake him up." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Eylin Groos, a 5-year-old girl from Honduras, plays with a My Little Pony toy. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Darwin Colindres Baquedano, a 3-year-old boy from Honduras, plays with a soccer ball. Darwin's mother Yeimi Baquedano Caidenas: "My son doesn't know where he is going, he thinks he is going back home. The ball is his favorite to play with." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Estapany Abigail Orellama Aguirre, a 6-year-old girl from Honduras, poses with a bat and ball: "I think the U.S. is big and beautiful. I want to be a doctor, I want to go to school to be a doctor, and work. I like this toy, just to play. I like it so much, I found it on the floor." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Denzel Corcomo, a 4-year-old boy from Honduras, poses with a guitar: "I like to play with the guitar, I like it because I like to sing. The guitar was a gift from another child, it is my favorite toy. I m going to where Santa Claus lives in the United States, he is going to give me a police car." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Marbella Noeme Alfaro Funez, a 4-year-old girl from Honduras, poses with a balloon: "I'm going to where my uncle is, but I don't know where he lives." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

