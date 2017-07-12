Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 3:40pm EDT

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
1 / 14
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
2 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
3 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
4 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
6 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
7 / 14
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
8 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
9 / 14
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
10 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
11 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
12 / 14
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
13 / 14
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

Next Slideshows

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Jul 12 2017
Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

Jul 12 2017
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Jul 11 2017
Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Mourners bid farewell to New York police officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot in the head as she sat in a mobile command truck in the Bronx.

Jul 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast