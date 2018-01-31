Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 31, 2018 | 4:15pm EST

Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck

An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of Congress from Washington to a retreat in West Virginia is seen after colliding with a garbage truck in Crozet, January 31, 2018. Justin Ide/Crozet Volunteer Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A view of the scene following the accident, in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. Congressman Steve King/via REUTERS

The wreckage of a garbage truck lies beside an Amtrak passenger train. REUTERS/Drone Base

Emergency first responders and passengers carry an injured person across train tracks to an ambulance. Justin Ide/Crozet Volunteer Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

View of the scene following the accident, in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Congressman Mark Walker/via REUTERS

Emergency first responders work at the scene of the crash. Justin Ide/Crozet Volunteer Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

View of the scene following the accident, in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Congressman Mark Walker/via REUTERS

View of the scene following the accident. Congressman Greg Walden/via REUTERS

The wreckage of a garbage truck lies beside an Amtrak passenger train. REUTERS/Drone Base

Emergency first responders work at the scene of the crash. Justin Ide/Crozet Volunteer Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

