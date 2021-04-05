Train crash kills at least 50 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of the deadly train derailment at a tunnel, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel after hitting a truck that had slid down a bank onto...more
A crane lifts the wreckage of a truck which was hit by the train a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of Tzu Chi Foundation offer condolences to an injured victim at a funeral parlour a day after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Relatives of the victims grieve near the site of the deadly accident, a day after a train derailed at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Police officers move passengers' belongings from the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
An injured man grieves as relatives of the victims mourn near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Relatives of the victims grieve near the site of the deadly accident, a day after a train derailed at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of the deadly train derailment at a tunnel, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of the deadly train derailment at a tunnel, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A member of the Tzu Chi Foundation helps a grieving woman as relatives of the victims mourn near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Staff in personal protective equipment work inside the tunnel where the deadly train derailment occurred, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation help a grieving woman as relatives of the victims mourn near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Relatives of the victims mourn near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Police officers move passengers' belongings from the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Relatives of the victims grieve near the site of the deadly accident, a day after a train derailed at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits a victim of the deadly train derailment at a hospital in Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS
Workers and relatives of the victims arrive at a funeral parlour a day after the deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Aerial view of the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, is seen in this still image taken from a drone footage. Facebook @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
Emergency crew use a saw to cut parts of a derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. New Taipei City Government Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen by a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A wounded family member enters the morgue for body identification, at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Family members and others gather outside the morgue at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescuers carry a body at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers transfer a body to an ambulance at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
A family member of a victim uses a mobile phone at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescue workers walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Stranded passengers walk on the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Rescuers transfer a body at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
