Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 2, 2021 | 11:34am EDT

Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS

Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
2 / 24
Aerial view of the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, is seen in this still image taken from a drone footage. Facebook @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS

Aerial view of the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, is seen in this still image taken from a drone footage. Facebook @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Aerial view of the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, is seen in this still image taken from a drone footage. Facebook @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Emergency crew use a saw to cut parts of a derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. New Taipei City Government Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Emergency crew use a saw to cut parts of a derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. New Taipei City Government Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Emergency crew use a saw to cut parts of a derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. New Taipei City Government Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS

People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Rescue workers are seen by a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Rescue workers are seen by a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescue workers are seen by a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
7 / 24
People walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS

People walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
People walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
9 / 24
A wounded family member enters the morgue for body identification, at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

A wounded family member enters the morgue for body identification, at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A wounded family member enters the morgue for body identification, at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Close
10 / 24
Rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Close
11 / 24
Family members and others gather outside the morgue at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Family members and others gather outside the morgue at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Family members and others gather outside the morgue at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Close
12 / 24
Rescuers carry a body at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rescuers carry a body at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers carry a body at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
13 / 24
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS

People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
15 / 24
Rescuers transfer a body to an ambulance at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Rescuers transfer a body to an ambulance at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers transfer a body to an ambulance at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Close
16 / 24
A family member of a victim uses a mobile phone at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A family member of a victim uses a mobile phone at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A family member of a victim uses a mobile phone at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
17 / 24
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Close
18 / 24
Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
19 / 24
Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
20 / 24
Rescue workers stand near the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS

Rescue workers stand near the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescue workers stand near the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Rescue workers walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS

Rescue workers walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescue workers walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
Stranded passengers walk on the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS

Stranded passengers walk on the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Stranded passengers walk on the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Rescuers transfer a body at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Rescuers transfer a body at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Rescuers transfer a body at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the month: March

Photos of the month: March

Next Slideshows

Photos of the month: March

Photos of the month: March

Our top photos from March 2021.

Apr 01 2021
Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Elon Musk's Starship, a series of prototypes for a fully reusable heavy-lift rocket being developed to carry humans and cargo to the moon and Mars, has exploded...

Apr 01 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 01 2021
Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has plead not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck...

Apr 01 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the month: March

Photos of the month: March

Our top photos from March 2021.

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Elon Musk's Starship, a series of prototypes for a fully reusable heavy-lift rocket being developed to carry humans and cargo to the moon and Mars, has exploded during its last four test runs.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has plead not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs.

COVID patients fight to survive

COVID patients fight to survive

Coronavirus patients fight to survive in hospitals around the world.

Brazil buries COVID dead at night as cemeteries struggle to keep up

Brazil buries COVID dead at night as cemeteries struggle to keep up

As Brazil breaks a new record of daily COVID-19 deaths, cemeteries in the South American nation are holding funerals at night to accommodate all the burials.

Cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. reach peak bloom

Cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms along the U.S. capital's Tidal Basin reach full bloom.

Icelandic volcano could erupt for years, creating 'perfect tourist' attraction

Icelandic volcano could erupt for years, creating 'perfect tourist' attraction

A volcano in Iceland spewing lava into the sky could continue its spectacular display for years, potentially becoming a new tourist attraction on the island known for its natural wonders.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry and peach trees bloom in springtime around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast