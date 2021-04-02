Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades
Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
A rescue works at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Aerial view of the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, is seen in this still image taken from a drone footage. Facebook @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
Emergency crew use a saw to cut parts of a derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. New Taipei City Government Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen by a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A wounded family member enters the morgue for body identification, at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Family members and others gather outside the morgue at a funeral parlour after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescuers carry a body at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. Taiwan's National Fire Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescuers transfer a body to an ambulance at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
A family member of a victim uses a mobile phone at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation pay their respects as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
Rescuers carry a body on a stretcher at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescuers work at the site after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Rescue workers stand near the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FACEBOOK @HUALIENFASTNEWS via REUTERS
Rescue workers walk next to a damaged train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Stranded passengers walk on the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. FTV via REUTERS
Rescuers transfer a body at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih
