Transgender beauty pageant in Thailand
Thailand's Ruethaipreeya Nuanglee and Brazil's Ariella Moura kiss Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire after she won the crown at the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand March 7, 2020, at what is billed as the...more
Valentina Fluchaire hailed her victory as a win for all trans-women in Latin America. "This is for you, I made this for you," she said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire waves after winning the crown. Although Miss International Queen 2020 went ahead, unlike many events canceled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in China, the crowd was markedly smaller than in...more
Philippines's Jess Labares poses at the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Malaysia's Wanie Mohtar takes part in the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Kayley Whalen of the U.S. takes part in the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Peru's Nataly Saavedra pose at the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Contestants pose at the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire poses. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Aliya Sirisopha of Laos has her temperature checked before the final show. Organizers had advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend. To allay coronavirus worries, the entire venue in the seaside resort city of Pattaya was disinfected the day...more
Uyanga of Mongolia gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Nataly Saavedra of Peru gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
India's Nithu R.S. takes part in the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Jess Labares of Philippines gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
May of Myanmar gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Aliya Sirisopha of Laos gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Rio Takahashi of Japan gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Uyanga of Mongolia gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
Cobra Gold military exercises
U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Biden wins South Carolina primary
Joe Biden wins South Carolina's Democratic primary, reviving his faltering White House campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.
Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility
The love between Gene and Dorothy Campbell, who tied the knot 65 years ago, overcame physical barriers at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state.
Protests flare up on streets of Chile
Protests over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases
There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.
Before and after the coronavirus
Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament
Climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a climate strike and met with the European Parliament's environment committee during a visit to Brussels, Belgium.
Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race
Candidates and voters interact with creatures big and small on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.