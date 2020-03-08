Edition:
Transgender beauty pageant in Thailand

Thailand's Ruethaipreeya Nuanglee and Brazil's Ariella Moura kiss Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire after she won the crown at the Miss International Queen 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand March 7, 2020, at what is billed as the world's biggest transgender pageant. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Valentina Fluchaire hailed her victory as a win for all trans-women in Latin America. "This is for you, I made this for you," she said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire waves after winning the crown. Although Miss International Queen 2020 went ahead, unlike many events canceled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak emerged in China, the crowd was markedly smaller than in previous years, with many empty seats. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Philippines's Jess Labares poses at the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Malaysia's Wanie Mohtar takes part in the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Kayley Whalen of the U.S. takes part in the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Peru's Nataly Saavedra pose at the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Contestants pose at the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mexico's Valentina Fluchaire poses. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aliya Sirisopha of Laos has her temperature checked before the final show. Organizers had advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend. To allay coronavirus worries, the entire venue in the seaside resort city of Pattaya was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. The contestants all had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go on stage in national costumes, swimsuits and glamorous evening gowns. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Uyanga of Mongolia gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Nataly Saavedra of Peru gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

India's Nithu R.S. takes part in the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Jess Labares of Philippines gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

May of Myanmar gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Aliya Sirisopha of Laos gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Rio Takahashi of Japan gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Uyanga of Mongolia gets ready for the final show. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

