Transgender beauty queens
Winner Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., reacts on stage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2019 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Winner Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., reacts on stage during the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Winner Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., reacts on stage during the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., Yaya of China and Thailand's Kanwara Kaewjin, the top three contestants, hold hands on stage during the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yaya of China reacts backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rafaela Manfrini of Brazil prepares backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tiffany Coleman of Nicaragua waits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Angel Lama of Nepal sits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Angel Lama of Nepal waits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Larra Jassinta of Malaysia prepares backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Angel Lama of Nepal waits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Kanwara Kaewjin of Thailand prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Van of Japan prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Kanwara Kaewjin of Thailand prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Contestants sit backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S. prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yaya of China prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Kanwara Kaewjin of Thailand prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rafaela Manfrini of Brazil prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Indah Cheryl from Indonesia prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Indah Cheryl from Indonesia prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sofia Colmenarez of Venezuela prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Jay from Peru prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive
Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the...
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hit crisis-stricken Venezuela, according to Reuters witnesses, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.
Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive
Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.