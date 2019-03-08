Edition:
Transgender beauty queens

Winner Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., reacts on stage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2019 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Winner Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., reacts on stage during the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Winner Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., reacts on stage during the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S., Yaya of China and Thailand's Kanwara Kaewjin, the top three contestants, hold hands on stage during the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Yaya of China reacts backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rafaela Manfrini of Brazil prepares backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tiffany Coleman of Nicaragua waits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Angel Lama of Nepal sits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Angel Lama of Nepal waits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Larra Jassinta of Malaysia prepares backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Angel Lama of Nepal waits backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Kanwara Kaewjin of Thailand prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Van of Japan prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Kanwara Kaewjin of Thailand prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Contestants sit backstage ahead of the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Jazell Barbie Royale of the U.S. prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Yaya of China prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Kanwara Kaewjin of Thailand prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rafaela Manfrini of Brazil prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Indah Cheryl from Indonesia prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Indah Cheryl from Indonesia prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sofia Colmenarez of Venezuela prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Adriana Jay from Peru prepares backstage for the final show. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.

Mar 07 2019
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Mar 07 2019
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the...

Mar 06 2019
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mar 05 2019

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

A major power outage hit crisis-stricken Venezuela, according to Reuters witnesses, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.

Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.

Our top photos of the past week.

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

