Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2020 | 4:30pm EST

Transgender couple wed in Hungary amid LGBT hostility

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. The wedding of the Hungarian transgender couple looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian courtroom where their marriage would be sealed. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. The wedding of the Hungarian transgender couple looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. The wedding of the Hungarian transgender couple looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian courtroom where their marriage would be sealed. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag prepare for their wedding at home. In the world of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, this was special as Orban, increasingly hostile to LGBTQ people, has outlawed legal recognition of transgender identity. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag prepare for their wedding at home. In the world of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, this was special as Orban, increasingly hostile to LGBTQ people, has outlawed legal recognition of transgender identity....more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag prepare for their wedding at home. In the world of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, this was special as Orban, increasingly hostile to LGBTQ people, has outlawed legal recognition of transgender identity. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
2 / 23
Ironically, that made the wedding possible, as Tamara Csillag was stuck with male documents while Elvira Angyal (pictured) had already completed her transition and had the documents to prove it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Ironically, that made the wedding possible, as Tamara Csillag was stuck with male documents while Elvira Angyal (pictured) had already completed her transition and had the documents to prove it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Ironically, that made the wedding possible, as Tamara Csillag was stuck with male documents while Elvira Angyal (pictured) had already completed her transition and had the documents to prove it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 23
"Our dream has come true. We are so happy to have received an official seal on our relationship," Angyal said after the ceremony at city hall, holding hands with her new wife. She kissed her and said: "I love you." "I love you back," Csillag said. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

"Our dream has come true. We are so happy to have received an official seal on our relationship," Angyal said after the ceremony at city hall, holding hands with her new wife. She kissed her and said: "I love you." "I love you back," Csillag...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
"Our dream has come true. We are so happy to have received an official seal on our relationship," Angyal said after the ceremony at city hall, holding hands with her new wife. She kissed her and said: "I love you." "I love you back," Csillag said. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
4 / 23
Theirs was far from a smooth journey. Both had families as men before coming out to live as women. Of seven children between them, only one, Angyal's son Patrik, was present. "One of the biggest joys in life is to see your parents happy," Patrik said. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Theirs was far from a smooth journey. Both had families as men before coming out to live as women. Of seven children between them, only one, Angyal's son Patrik, was present. "One of the biggest joys in life is to see your parents happy," Patrik...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Theirs was far from a smooth journey. Both had families as men before coming out to live as women. Of seven children between them, only one, Angyal's son Patrik, was present. "One of the biggest joys in life is to see your parents happy," Patrik said. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
5 / 23
Elvira Angyal prepares for her wedding at home. Rights groups say Orban and his political allies, the small Christian Democratic party KDNP, have targeted the gay community since he won a third term in 2018. "For a decade the government has waged a systematic campaign against LGBTQ people," said Luca Dudits of the Hatter rights group. "This contradicts European norms and general human rights." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal prepares for her wedding at home. Rights groups say Orban and his political allies, the small Christian Democratic party KDNP, have targeted the gay community since he won a third term in 2018. "For a decade the government has waged a...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal prepares for her wedding at home. Rights groups say Orban and his political allies, the small Christian Democratic party KDNP, have targeted the gay community since he won a third term in 2018. "For a decade the government has waged a systematic campaign against LGBTQ people," said Luca Dudits of the Hatter rights group. "This contradicts European norms and general human rights." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
6 / 23
Elvira Angyal and her son Patrik prepare for the wedding at home. The wedding came one day after Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen renewed homophobic attacks with a proposal to enshrine in the country's constitution a ban on "gender propaganda." "They should not be called family, because that is a sacred notion," Semjen said. "They should not adopt children, because children's right to healthy development is stronger than homosexual couples' need for a child." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and her son Patrik prepare for the wedding at home. The wedding came one day after Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen renewed homophobic attacks with a proposal to enshrine in the country's constitution a ban on "gender propaganda."...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and her son Patrik prepare for the wedding at home. The wedding came one day after Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen renewed homophobic attacks with a proposal to enshrine in the country's constitution a ban on "gender propaganda." "They should not be called family, because that is a sacred notion," Semjen said. "They should not adopt children, because children's right to healthy development is stronger than homosexual couples' need for a child." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
7 / 23
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. Csillag said she was confident enough for such legal moves and propaganda not to shake her. "What harms children is what the government does," she said. "The next generation might indeed grow up haters. They will hate us even as they won't know why." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. Csillag said she was confident enough for such legal moves and propaganda not to shake her. "What harms children is what the government does," she said. "The next generation might indeed grow up...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. Csillag said she was confident enough for such legal moves and propaganda not to shake her. "What harms children is what the government does," she said. "The next generation might indeed grow up haters. They will hate us even as they won't know why." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 23
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
9 / 23
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
10 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag celebrate their wedding at city hall. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag celebrate their wedding at city hall. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag celebrate their wedding at city hall. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
12 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag hug before their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag hug before their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag hug before their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
13 / 23
Tamara Csillag hugs her dog in her home in Polgardi, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tamara Csillag hugs her dog in her home in Polgardi, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Tamara Csillag hugs her dog in her home in Polgardi, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
14 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag eat lunch in their home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag eat lunch in their home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag eat lunch in their home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
15 / 23
Elvira Angyal brushes her wig at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal brushes her wig at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal brushes her wig at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
16 / 23
Elvira Angyal does her makeup. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal does her makeup. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal does her makeup. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
17 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag poses for a picture. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag poses for a picture. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag poses for a picture. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
18 / 23
Elvira Angyal puts an earring at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal puts an earring at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal puts an earring at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
19 / 23
Tamara Csillag feeds her cats. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tamara Csillag feeds her cats. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Tamara Csillag feeds her cats. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
20 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag wait in a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag wait in a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag wait in a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
21 / 23
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag sit outside a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag sit outside a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag sit outside a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 23
Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal hug in their garden. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal hug in their garden. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal hug in their garden. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

Next Slideshows

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

2:09pm EST
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

1:41pm EST
Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to...

1:32pm EST
Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.

8:36am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump supporters rally around the president after election

Trump supporters rally around the president after election

Supporters of President Trump rally around the Republican incumbent, who has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden even after he secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency.

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID wave

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine.

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

Manila submerged by Typhoon Vamco

The typhoon forced residents to scramble onto rooftops to await rescue after tens of thousands of homes were submerged.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack

Iranian woman finds modeling career and self-acceptance after acid attack

Masoumeh Ataei, blinded and burned in an acid attack a decade ago, finds self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter

Broomstick scooter inspired by Harry Potter

A Brazilian duo have created contraptions that look uncannily like the brooms used by witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast