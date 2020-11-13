Transgender couple wed in Hungary amid LGBT hostility
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. The wedding of the Hungarian transgender couple looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural...more
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag prepare for their wedding at home. In the world of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, this was special as Orban, increasingly hostile to LGBTQ people, has outlawed legal recognition of transgender identity....more
Ironically, that made the wedding possible, as Tamara Csillag was stuck with male documents while Elvira Angyal (pictured) had already completed her transition and had the documents to prove it. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
"Our dream has come true. We are so happy to have received an official seal on our relationship," Angyal said after the ceremony at city hall, holding hands with her new wife. She kissed her and said: "I love you." "I love you back," Csillag...more
Theirs was far from a smooth journey. Both had families as men before coming out to live as women. Of seven children between them, only one, Angyal's son Patrik, was present. "One of the biggest joys in life is to see your parents happy," Patrik...more
Elvira Angyal prepares for her wedding at home. Rights groups say Orban and his political allies, the small Christian Democratic party KDNP, have targeted the gay community since he won a third term in 2018. "For a decade the government has waged a...more
Elvira Angyal and her son Patrik prepare for the wedding at home. The wedding came one day after Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen renewed homophobic attacks with a proposal to enshrine in the country's constitution a ban on "gender propaganda."...more
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. Csillag said she was confident enough for such legal moves and propaganda not to shake her. "What harms children is what the government does," she said. "The next generation might indeed grow up...more
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Tamara Csillag prepares for her wedding at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag celebrate their wedding at city hall. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag hug before their wedding. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Tamara Csillag hugs her dog in her home in Polgardi, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag eat lunch in their home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal brushes her wig at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal does her makeup. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag poses for a picture. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal puts an earring at home. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Tamara Csillag feeds her cats. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag wait in a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag sit outside a pub in Polgardi. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal hug in their garden. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
