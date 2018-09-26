Transgender woman runs for Brazil state legislature
Alexya Salvador (L) leads church Mass in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 26, 2018. With a record number of transgender candidates on the ballot in Brazil's upcoming elections; mother, teacher and pastor Alexya Salvador hopes to add one more title to her...more
Alexya Salvador pauses as she attends a campaign rally in Sao Paulo. Though she says she didn't always know she'd run for office, Salvador has always been political in the past, referencing activism for LGBTQ and Afro-Brazilian rights. REUTERS/Paulo...more
Alexya Salvador, her husband Roberto (R), her son Gabriel (L) and her transgender daughter Ana Maria pose for a photograph after speaking to Reuters at their home in Sao Paulo. Salvador said she identified as a gay man until she was about 28 years...more
Alexya Salvador attends a campaign rally in Sao Paulo. She said the only issues she had while transitioning from Alexander to Alexya at her school was with adult coworkers, and not the students. "When I transitioned I was professor Alexander who took...more
Alexya Salvador prepares to lead Mass at a church in Sao Paulo. Religious since she was a child, Salvador will now try to win a state congressional seat under the PSOL (Socialism and Liberty Party), a far-left Brazilian political...more
Religious statuettes with the colors of the rainbow are seen at the church where Alexya Salvador leads Mass in Sao Paulo. While most pastors, bishops and religious leaders in Brazilian government caucus with the conservative Evangelical Caucus, it is...more
Alexya Salvador looks at her daughter Ana Maria applying lipstick at their home in Sao Paulo. At home Salvador wears another hat altogether, that of mother, where she cares for her two adopted children, Gabriel, who has special needs and Ana Maria,...more
Alexya Salvador (2-L), her husband Roberto (L), her son Gabriel (R) and her daughter Ana Maria pose for a photograph at their home in Sao Paulo. "Ever since I married Roberto we wanted to grow our family. In 2015 we went to a shelter here in...more
Alexya Salvador (R), her son Gabriel (L) and her daughter Ana Maria stand in front their home in Sao Paulo. Salvador is just one of 45 transgender candidates on ballots throughout Brazil ahead of the October 7 election, a record number for the South...more
Alexya Salvador leads church Mass in Sao Paulo. "I am in fact going to play my political role using my body," said Salvador. "Because being a trans person in a country that kills the most transgender people is already a political act in itself,...more
Alexya Salvador (L), her husband Roberto and their son Gabriel pick blackberries from a tree in front of their home in Sao Paulo. The surge of transgender candidates comes with the backdrop of the far-right leading presidential candidate Jair...more
Alexya Salvador (R) and her family attend a church Mass in Sao Paulo. A survey released on September 25 showed Bolsonaro with 28 percent voter support in the first round vote compared to 22 percent for Fernando Haddad, the presidential candidate for...more
Alexya Salvador (R) and her daughter Ana Maria use a mirror at their home in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexya Salvador (L) and her daughter Ana Maria sew at their home in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexya Salvador (R), her husband Roberto (L), her son Gabriel and her daughter Ana Maria (2-R) eat lunch at their home in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexya Salvador prepares a cake in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexya Salvador (L) attends a campaign rally in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Transgender women attend Mass led by Alexya Salvador at a church in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexya Salvador (L) leads church Mass in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexya Salvador (C) attends a campaign rally in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 193-member body of the United Nations.
Sentencing for Bill Cosby
Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
World's largest fleet of model aircraft
Michael Kelly shows off his collection of diecast model aircraft, the world's largest, at its unveiling at Shannon airport in Ireland.
Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 193-member body of the United Nations.
Sentencing for Bill Cosby
Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Demonstrators protest against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.
Rare tornado hits Quebec
Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses and ripping the roofs off others.