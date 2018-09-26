Transgender woman runs for Brazil state legislature

Alexya Salvador (2-L), her husband Roberto (L), her son Gabriel (R) and her daughter Ana Maria pose for a photograph at their home in Sao Paulo. "Ever since I married Roberto we wanted to grow our family. In 2015 we went to a shelter here in Mairipora and we met Gabriel, who was at the shelter," Salvador said. "I ended up the first transgender woman in Brazil to go through the adoption system. I did the whole process to qualify myself. Then in 2016, a judge from Pernambuco (state) read something about me on the Internet in which I said that I wanted to adopt a transgender child. She contacted me saying that that transgender child might be in her region. That's when we adopted Ana Maria who was also 9 at the time and is 11 years old now and who is also a transgender girl." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

