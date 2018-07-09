Edition:
Trapped boys rescued from Thai cave

Rescued schoolboys are moved from a military helicopter to an awaiting ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Rescue workers wearing protection suits are seen as they wait for rescued schoolboys at military airport in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
An ambulance leaves from Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Two ambulances leave from Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A military helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys approaches to land at a military airport in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
The motorcade of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha travels towards Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
An ambulance leaves from Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A person is seen using a mobile phone in an ambulance leaving from Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Classmates pray after their teacher announced some of the 12 schoolboys trapped inside a flooded cave have been rescued, at Mae Sai Prasitsart school, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Paramedics, believed to be carrying a boy who has been evacuated after being trapped inside a flooded cave, approach a helicopter in Chiang Rai. Chiang Rai Tourist Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Medics wait in one of nine ambulances stationed outside the Tham Luang cave mouth, where boys are trapped in a flooded cave, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Parents of a Thai boy trapped with his soccer teammates in a cave, wait for their son to be evacuated, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
An ambulance believed to be carrying rescued schoolboys leaves from Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
