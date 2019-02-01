Travel chaos in China
Train passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year arrive at the Hengyang Railway Station in Hunan province, January 30. Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year...more
Passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush wait to board trains at the Hangzhou East Railway Station in Zhejiang province, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger carrying a bag arrives at Beijing Railway Station, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Travellers sit in a train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Travellers wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Travellers head for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base before the Spring Festival travel rush kicks off, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 18. REUTERS/Stringer
Travellers wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A traveller sits in a train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush at the Hangzhou East Railway Station in Zhejiang province, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman feeds a baby as people wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A mother and her son arrive at Beijing Railway Station, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Passengers enter Beijing Railway Station for their trains, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Passengers enter Beijing Railway Station for their trains, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Travellers wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man carries his belongings as he walks among passengers on the first day of the annual Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 21. REUTERS/Stringer
Travellers head for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Passengers wait to board their trains at the Shenzhen North Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Stringer
