Travel chaos in China

Train passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year arrive at the Hengyang Railway Station in Hunan province, January 30. Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush wait to board trains at the Hangzhou East Railway Station in Zhejiang province, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A passenger carrying a bag arrives at Beijing Railway Station, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Travellers sit in a train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Travellers wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Travellers head for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Bullet trains at a high-speed train maintenance base before the Spring Festival travel rush kicks off, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
Travellers wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
A traveller sits in a train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush at the Hangzhou East Railway Station in Zhejiang province, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 30, 2019
A woman feeds a baby as people wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
A mother and her son arrive at Beijing Railway Station, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Passengers enter Beijing Railway Station for their trains, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Passengers enter Beijing Railway Station for their trains, January 21. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Travellers wait for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
A man carries his belongings as he walks among passengers on the first day of the annual Spring Festival travel rush at a railway station in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, January 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Travellers head for their train at Beijing Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
Passengers wait to board their trains at the Shenzhen North Railway Station, January 31. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 31, 2019
