Travel chaos in China
Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Albania's ruined churches seek salvation
Many old Albanian Orthodox churches and the art they contain lie in ruins due to decades of neglect but experts believe they could attract tourists if they are...
State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.
People's State of the Union
Celebrities host a People's State of the Union event in Manhattan.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl championship rings from Super Bowl I to XXXIX.
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Countdown to Super Bowl LII
Inside Minneapolis, Minnesota as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Copenhagen Fashion Week
Highlights from Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photos from January.