Pictures | Thu Feb 1, 2018 | 4:10pm EST

Travel chaos in China

Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers are reflected in the widow of a ticket booth at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
1 / 14
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
2 / 14
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
People wait in line to board a train at Nanjing railway station as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
3 / 14
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
4 / 14
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Members of a SWAT team take positions at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
5 / 14
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A passenger looks at security personnel deployed at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
6 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains at Jiaxing railway station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
7 / 14
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Bags and suitcases are seen at Shenyang North railway station as people travel ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring festival, in Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
8 / 14
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
A passenger holds her luggage at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
9 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
10 / 14
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Security personnel take position at the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
11 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
12 / 14
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Passengers carry luggage toward the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in central Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
13 / 14
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Passengers wait to board trains ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Nanjing Railway Station in Jiangsu province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
14 / 14
