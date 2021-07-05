Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jul 5, 2021 | 7:13pm EDT

Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Caribbean

A man looks at an uprooted tree after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
Debris lies inside a house which lost its roof after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A truck carrying water drives along a washed out road following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A woman views damage to a home after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Debris is spread around a house following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Debris lies in front of a house which lost its roof and walls after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Debris hangs from houses following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Men fix the roof of a house after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Volcanic ash and mud fill a road following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Dogs crowd a community-provided feeding area following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy Bay, St. Vincent and the Grenadines July 3, 2021.  REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Barbados Defence Force soldiers clear a roadway after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Ceiling panels hang down in a billiards room after Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Nigel Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A view shows swollen river waters as hurricane Elsa passes near to Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Waves break on a waterfront as hurricane Elsa passes near to Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
Dark clouds loom over the Pass-A-Grille channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Pinellas County residents prepare sandbags at Walsingham Park to help prevent flooding in their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Seminole, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Dark clouds loom over the Pass-A-Grille channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Pinellas County residents prepare sandbags at Walsingham Park to help prevent flooding in their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Seminole, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Pinellas County residents prepare sandbags at Walsingham Park to help prevent flooding in their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Seminole, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
People load trucks with furniture to be relocated prior to the arrival of Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Otto Gonzalez prepares his home for the arrival of Storm Elsa, Havana, Cuba, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A couple prepare a window of their home for the arrival of Storm Elsa, Guanabo, Cuba, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
A worker removes furniture from a restaurant terrace as Storm Elsa approaches the island, in Havana, Cuba, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, July 03, 2021
A man loads a truck with furniture to be relocated prior to the arrival of Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
Waters churn along the rocky coastline as Tropical Storm Elsa arrives in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic July 3, 2021. Eloy Contreras via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
