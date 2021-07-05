Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Caribbean
A man looks at an uprooted tree after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
Debris lies inside a house which lost its roof after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
A truck carrying water drives along a washed out road following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm...more
A woman views damage to a home after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
Debris is spread around a house following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy...more
Debris lies in front of a house which lost its roof and walls after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
Debris hangs from houses following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy Bay, St....more
Men fix the roof of a house after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
Volcanic ash and mud fill a road following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall, in Sandy...more
Dogs crowd a community-provided feeding area following the passing of Hurricane Elsa in an area on the north coast, made impassible from the south due to the ash fallout from successive eruptions of La Souffriere volcano combined with storm rainfall,...more
Barbados Defence Force soldiers clear a roadway after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
Ceiling panels hang down in a billiards room after Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Nigel Browne
A view shows swollen river waters as hurricane Elsa passes near to Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Waves break on a waterfront as hurricane Elsa passes near to Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry
Dark clouds loom over the Pass-A-Grille channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Pinellas County residents prepare sandbags at Walsingham Park to help prevent flooding in their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Seminole, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Dark clouds loom over the Pass-A-Grille channel ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Pinellas County residents prepare sandbags at Walsingham Park to help prevent flooding in their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Seminole, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Pinellas County residents prepare sandbags at Walsingham Park to help prevent flooding in their homes ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Seminole, Florida, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People load trucks with furniture to be relocated prior to the arrival of Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Otto Gonzalez prepares his home for the arrival of Storm Elsa, Havana, Cuba, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A couple prepare a window of their home for the arrival of Storm Elsa, Guanabo, Cuba, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker removes furniture from a restaurant terrace as Storm Elsa approaches the island, in Havana, Cuba, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man loads a truck with furniture to be relocated prior to the arrival of Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Waters churn along the rocky coastline as Tropical Storm Elsa arrives in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic July 3, 2021. Eloy Contreras via REUTERS
