Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2020 | 7:53pm EST

Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A sign is seen at a house in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man rows a boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A commuter drives in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A boy rides a bicycle in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A commuter drives in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People row a pedal boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A girl floats on a tube in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Floods caused by Tropical Storm Eta are seen in Hialeah, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Fire units search for people in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta at the scene where a vehicle drove into a canal, in Lauderhill, Florida, November 8, 2020. Lauderhill Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

The city skyline during rain caused by Tropical Storm Eta, in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

