Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 17, 2018 | 8:15am EDT

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

A resident wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A resident wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A resident wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 15
Residents frolic on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents frolic on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Residents frolic on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 15
Residents ride on a makeshift raft as they play on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents ride on a makeshift raft as they play on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Residents ride on a makeshift raft as they play on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 15
Boys rest on a partially submerged bumper of a vehicle along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Boys rest on a partially submerged bumper of a vehicle along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Boys rest on a partially submerged bumper of a vehicle along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 15
Residents gather plastics and other recyclable materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents gather plastics and other recyclable materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Residents gather plastics and other recyclable materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 15
Residents wade past a partially submerged funeral car along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents wade past a partially submerged funeral car along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Residents wade past a partially submerged funeral car along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 15
A man pushes a wooden cart along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man pushes a wooden cart along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A man pushes a wooden cart along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 15
A woman wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A woman wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 15
A boy stands in front of a steel along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A boy stands in front of a steel along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A boy stands in front of a steel along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 15
A man rides on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man rides on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A man rides on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 15
Residents gather plastics and other recyclabble materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents gather plastics and other recyclabble materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Residents gather plastics and other recyclabble materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 15
A resident carries a woman on his back along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A resident carries a woman on his back along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A resident carries a woman on his back along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 15
Residents transport LPG containers along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents transport LPG containers along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Residents transport LPG containers along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 15
A man wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A man wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
14 / 15
Children ride on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children ride on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Children ride on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Japan flood aftermath

Japan flood aftermath

Next Slideshows

Japan flood aftermath

Japan flood aftermath

Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in...

Jul 16 2018
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch...

Jul 16 2018
Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.

Jul 16 2018
Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Thousands protest against the policies of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in Helsinki, the site of their one-on-one summit.

Jul 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Japan flood aftermath

Japan flood aftermath

Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.

Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.

Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.

Croatia celebrates World Cup success

Croatia celebrates World Cup success

More than 300,000 Croats in red-and-white checkered shirts and scarves poured onto the streets of the capital Zagreb to welcome home the national soccer team after their run all the way to the final at the World Cup in Russia.

France World Cup parade

France World Cup parade

Les Bleus take to the streets of Paris as they celebrate their World Cup win.

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.

Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

The highest-paid celebrities of 2018, according to Forbes.

Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Thousands protest against the policies of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in Helsinki, the site of their one-on-one summit.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast