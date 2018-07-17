Tropical storm floods Manila streets
A resident wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents frolic on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents ride on a makeshift raft as they play on a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys rest on a partially submerged bumper of a vehicle along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents gather plastics and other recyclable materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents wade past a partially submerged funeral car along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man pushes a wooden cart along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy stands in front of a steel along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man rides on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents gather plastics and other recyclabble materials along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident carries a woman on his back along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents transport LPG containers along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man wades along a flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children ride on a makeshift raft along a flooded street caused by the monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
