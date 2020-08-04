Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast
People look at a fallen tree on a car in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man walks into heavy wind and rain along the waterfront of the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline during Tropical Storm Isaias in Weehawken, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks over fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman struggles with an umbrella as she walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman attempts to make her way through fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man walks along a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man with an umbrella walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks with an umbrella pushing a stroller with a child in during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Battery Park area of New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sand blows across a beach and lifeguard equipment in high winds on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie
People with umbrellas cross a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A New York City worker struggles to walk against the wind on the beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kylie Lizzq measures the wind speed as he stands on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie
A man shields himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias while walking on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A surfer hides behind a building to shield himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman holds an umbrella outside a wind-torn outside dining area during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Queens borough of New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People brave high winds in front of heavy surf as they visit a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie
A woman walks with an umbrella past sandbags and hydro-dams during Tropical Storm Isaias in the lower Manhattan area of New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man with an umbrella crosses a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A storm warning flag flies as a woman walks along the surging surf on the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Storm winds blow down a tree in Bethany Beach, Delaware, August 4, 2020. Albert Bitici/via REUTERS
A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Isaias as it progresses over the northeast United States August 4, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS
Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city
A huge explosion in a port warehouse district near the center of Beirut killed more than 50 people, injured over 2,700 others and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.
Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise
The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially among African Americans.
Americans protest school reopenings
Teachers, school employees, students and parents at dozens of school districts protested over plans by some U.S. governors to resume in-class instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege
Afghan security forces on Monday killed at least 10 Islamic State fighters who had taken control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, ending a siege in which hundreds of prisoners escaped.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus
Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at reduced capacity and some praying in the open air.
Photos of the month: July
Our top photos from July 2020.