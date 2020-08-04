Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2020 | 5:49pm EDT

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

People look at a fallen tree on a car in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People look at a fallen tree on a car in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
People look at a fallen tree on a car in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 23
A man walks into heavy wind and rain along the waterfront of the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline during Tropical Storm Isaias in Weehawken, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man walks into heavy wind and rain along the waterfront of the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline during Tropical Storm Isaias in Weehawken, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar    

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man walks into heavy wind and rain along the waterfront of the Hudson River in front of the New York City skyline during Tropical Storm Isaias in Weehawken, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar    
Close
2 / 23
A man walks over fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man walks over fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man walks over fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 23
A woman struggles with an umbrella as she walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman struggles with an umbrella as she walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman struggles with an umbrella as she walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 23
A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 23
A woman attempts to make her way through fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman attempts to make her way through fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman attempts to make her way through fallen trees limbs and downed power lines in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Sheepshead Bay Area of Brooklyn, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 23
A man walks along a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks along a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man walks along a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 23
A man with an umbrella walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man with an umbrella walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man with an umbrella walks through Times Square as the city feels the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 23
A man walks with an umbrella pushing a stroller with a child in during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Battery Park area of New York City, August 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks with an umbrella pushing a stroller with a child in during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Battery Park area of New York City, August 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man walks with an umbrella pushing a stroller with a child in during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Battery Park area of New York City, August 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 23
Sand blows across a beach and lifeguard equipment in high winds on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie

Sand blows across a beach and lifeguard equipment in high winds on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Sand blows across a beach and lifeguard equipment in high winds on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie
Close
10 / 23
People with umbrellas cross a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People with umbrellas cross a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
People with umbrellas cross a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 23
A New York City worker struggles to walk against the wind on the beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A New York City worker struggles to walk against the wind on the beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A New York City worker struggles to walk against the wind on the beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 23
Kylie Lizzq measures the wind speed as he stands on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie

Kylie Lizzq measures the wind speed as he stands on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Kylie Lizzq measures the wind speed as he stands on a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, in New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie
Close
13 / 23
A man shields himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias while walking on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man shields himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias while walking on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man shields himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias while walking on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 23
A surfer hides behind a building to shield himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A surfer hides behind a building to shield himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A surfer hides behind a building to shield himself from the winds from Tropical Storm Isaias on the boardwalk in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 23
A woman holds an umbrella outside a wind-torn outside dining area during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Queens borough of New York, August 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds an umbrella outside a wind-torn outside dining area during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Queens borough of New York, August 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman holds an umbrella outside a wind-torn outside dining area during Tropical Storm Isaias in the Queens borough of New York, August 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 23
People brave high winds in front of heavy surf as they visit a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie

People brave high winds in front of heavy surf as they visit a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
People brave high winds in front of heavy surf as they visit a beach during Tropical Storm Isaias in Sea Girt, New Jersey, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hussein Al Waalie
Close
17 / 23
A woman walks with an umbrella past sandbags and hydro-dams during Tropical Storm Isaias in the lower Manhattan area of New York City, August 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman walks with an umbrella past sandbags and hydro-dams during Tropical Storm Isaias in the lower Manhattan area of New York City, August 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A woman walks with an umbrella past sandbags and hydro-dams during Tropical Storm Isaias in the lower Manhattan area of New York City, August 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 23
A man with an umbrella crosses a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man with an umbrella crosses a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A man with an umbrella crosses a street as the city starts to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 23
A storm warning flag flies as a woman walks along the surging surf on the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A storm warning flag flies as a woman walks along the surging surf on the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A storm warning flag flies as a woman walks along the surging surf on the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 23
Storm winds blow down a tree in Bethany Beach, Delaware, August 4, 2020. Albert Bitici/via REUTERS

Storm winds blow down a tree in Bethany Beach, Delaware, August 4, 2020. Albert Bitici/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Storm winds blow down a tree in Bethany Beach, Delaware, August 4, 2020. Albert Bitici/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 23
A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A surfer enjoys the surging surf ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias in the Rockaway area of Queens in New York City, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 23
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Isaias as it progresses over the northeast United States August 4, 2020. &nbsp;NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Isaias as it progresses over the northeast United States August 4, 2020.  NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Isaias as it progresses over the northeast United States August 4, 2020.  NOAA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Next Slideshows

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

A huge explosion in a port warehouse district near the center of Beirut killed more than 50 people, injured over 2,700 others and sent shockwaves across the...

4:29pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

3:11pm EDT
Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise

Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise

The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially...

12:33pm EDT
Americans protest school reopenings

Americans protest school reopenings

Teachers, school employees, students and parents at dozens of school districts protested over plans by some U.S. governors to resume in-class instruction during...

11:26am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city

A huge explosion in a port warehouse district near the center of Beirut killed more than 50 people, injured over 2,700 others and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise

Memberships in Black gun clubs on the rise

The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially among African Americans.

Americans protest school reopenings

Americans protest school reopenings

Teachers, school employees, students and parents at dozens of school districts protested over plans by some U.S. governors to resume in-class instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Afghan security forces on Monday killed at least 10 Islamic State fighters who had taken control of a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad, ending a siege in which hundreds of prisoners escaped.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at reduced capacity and some praying in the open air.

Photos of the month: July

Photos of the month: July

Our top photos from July 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast