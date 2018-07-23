Tropical storm lashes Vietnam
A man cleans his submerged house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Submerged tombs are seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A woman wades through a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A family sits in their flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Poeple sit on a window of their flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A submerged statue of Jesus is seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man evacuates a cage of poultry at his his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man paddles a makeshift raft in his flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man (C) sits on rooftop of his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Angel statues are seen at a submerged Catholic church of a flooded village after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A man sits in his flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
