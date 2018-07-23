Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 23, 2018 | 8:15am EDT

Tropical storm lashes Vietnam

A man cleans his submerged house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man cleans his submerged house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A man cleans his submerged house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
1 / 11
Submerged tombs are seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Submerged tombs are seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Submerged tombs are seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
2 / 11
A woman wades through a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A woman wades through a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A woman wades through a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
3 / 11
A family sits in their flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A family sits in their flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A family sits in their flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
4 / 11
Poeple sit on a window of their flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Poeple sit on a window of their flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Poeple sit on a window of their flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
5 / 11
A submerged statue of Jesus is seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A submerged statue of Jesus is seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A submerged statue of Jesus is seen at a flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
6 / 11
A man evacuates a cage of poultry at his his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man evacuates a cage of poultry at his his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A man evacuates a cage of poultry at his his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
7 / 11
A man paddles a makeshift raft in his flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man paddles a makeshift raft in his flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A man paddles a makeshift raft in his flooded village after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
8 / 11
A man (C) sits on rooftop of his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man (C) sits on rooftop of his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A man (C) sits on rooftop of his flooded house after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
9 / 11
Angel statues are seen at a submerged Catholic church of a flooded village after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Angel statues are seen at a submerged Catholic church of a flooded village after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Angel statues are seen at a submerged Catholic church of a flooded village after a heavy rainfall caused by Son Tinh storm in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 11
A man sits in his flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

A man sits in his flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A man sits in his flooded house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Next Slideshows

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Bulldozers demolish dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.

8:10am EDT
Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Jul 20 2018
Eating in virtual reality

Eating in virtual reality

The "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food.

Jul 19 2018
Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical Storm Henry causes flooding in the Manila.

Jul 18 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum narrowly escapes a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home from more than a year in exile.

Gunman opens fire in Toronto

Gunman opens fire in Toronto

Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in Canada's biggest city said on Sunday, with one person killed and the gunman also dead.

Comic-Con costumes

Comic-Con costumes

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

A truce between Israel and Hamas largely held after one of the most fierce flare-ups along the volatile border in years.

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Bulldozers demolish dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats

Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute.

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast