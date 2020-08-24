Edition:
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Residents try to remove fallen tree branches in a flooded street after the passage of Storm Laura, in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A rescue worker is seen near debris after a wall fell down next to a house, where a mother and her son lost their lives, after Storm Laura passed through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares &nbsp;

Members of the Civil Defence help a woman in a flooded street after the passage of Storm Laura, in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People enter your home during the floods caused by the passage of Storm Laura in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Women recover goods from a house destroyed during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Rescue workers are seen on a flooded street, after Storm Laura passed through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man stands among the debris after a wall fell down next to a house, where a mother and her son lost their lives, after Storm Laura passed through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man walks through a flooded street after the passage of Storm Laura, in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A rescue worker tries to retrieve the body of a man after a wall fell down next to a house, where a mother and her son lost their lives, after Storm Laura passed through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet as he walks along a street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents react after a mother and her son lost their lives, after Storm Laura passed through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Members of the Civil Defence prepare to help a woman holding onto a tree in a flooded street after the passage of Storm Laura, in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

People move their belongings through the floods caused by the passage of Storm Laura in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 23. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman observes the floods caused by the passage of Storm Laura in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Roja

People watch the floods caused by the passage of Storm Laura in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Rescue workers look for people in the debris after a wall fell down next to a house, where a mother and her son lost their lives, after Storm Laura passed through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man removes some branches of a tree from his house in the middle of the floods caused by the passage of Storm Laura in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A man walks with two goats through a flooded street after the passage of Storm Laura, in Azua, Dominican Republic, August 23. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

