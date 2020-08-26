Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti
(Warning: graphic content) A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. Out of the Caribbean islands Laura caused the most damage in Haiti, where...more
A man removes mud outside of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. Torrents of water carrying rocks down from the mountains barreled through a marketplace in a ravine of Port-au-Prince...more
Women recover goods from a house destroyed during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents walk along a street affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man takes mud out of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Men carry a bed and a mattress as they walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People work in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents look at workers at an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A lottery vendor sits in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks next to fallen trees in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents look at the body of a woman who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People push a car in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk along a street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
