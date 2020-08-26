Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

(Warning: graphic content) A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. Out of the Caribbean islands Laura caused the most damage in Haiti, where...more

(Warning: graphic content) A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. Out of the Caribbean islands Laura caused the most damage in Haiti, where preparedness is weak while deforestation has left the country vulnerable to flooding and landslides when there are heavy rains. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

