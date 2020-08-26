Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2020 | 4:05pm EDT

Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

(Warning: graphic content) A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. Out of the Caribbean islands Laura caused the most damage in Haiti, where preparedness is weak while deforestation has left the country vulnerable to flooding and landslides when there are heavy rains. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

(Warning: graphic content) A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. Out of the Caribbean islands Laura caused the most damage in Haiti, where...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
(Warning: graphic content) A man reacts in front of the body of his mother, who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. Out of the Caribbean islands Laura caused the most damage in Haiti, where preparedness is weak while deforestation has left the country vulnerable to flooding and landslides when there are heavy rains. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 17
A man removes mud outside of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. Torrents of water carrying rocks down from the mountains barreled through a marketplace in a ravine of Port-au-Prince before dawn on Sunday, including the warehouses where many vendors were sleeping. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man removes mud outside of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. Torrents of water carrying rocks down from the mountains barreled through a marketplace in a ravine of Port-au-Prince...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man removes mud outside of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. Torrents of water carrying rocks down from the mountains barreled through a marketplace in a ravine of Port-au-Prince before dawn on Sunday, including the warehouses where many vendors were sleeping. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 17
Women recover goods from a house destroyed during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Women recover goods from a house destroyed during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Women recover goods from a house destroyed during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 17
Residents walk along a street affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents walk along a street affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Residents walk along a street affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 17
A man takes mud out of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man takes mud out of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man takes mud out of a store affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 17
A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A man walks in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 17
Men carry a bed and a mattress as they walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men carry a bed and a mattress as they walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Men carry a bed and a mattress as they walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 17
People work in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People work in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
People work in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 17
Residents look at workers at an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents look at workers at an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Residents look at workers at an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 17
Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 17
A lottery vendor sits in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A lottery vendor sits in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A lottery vendor sits in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 17
A woman walks next to fallen trees in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks next to fallen trees in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A woman walks next to fallen trees in an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 17
Residents look at the body of a woman who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents look at the body of a woman who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Residents look at the body of a woman who died during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 17
Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Residents take buckets with water out of a house that has been flooded during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 17
People walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
People walk along an area affected by the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 17
People push a car in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People push a car in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
People push a car in a flooded street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 17
People walk along a street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk along a street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
People walk along a street during the passage of Tropical Storm Laura, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Next Slideshows

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after...

3:14pm EDT
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from a third night of street protests in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

2:08pm EDT
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

1:07pm EDT
The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

10:52am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

China's small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements, returns to Beijing's underground music venues after six months of coronavirus shutdowns.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from a third night of street protests in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.

Russia's military expo

Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast