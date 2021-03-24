Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20. ...more
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
People using kayaks and paddle boards navigate a residential neighborhood inundated with floodwaters as severe flooding affects the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Brant and Deann stand outside their flooded house in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Residents in the floodwaters of their street in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A dead fish is washed up from floodwaters in the suburb of Regentville, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
A local resident kayaks to his house in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
The roof of a submerged structure is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
A kid steers a paddle board through a flooded neighborhood as severe flooding affects the suburb of McGraths Hill after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Residents help each other transport sand bags to their houses via kayak as they suspect rising floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia,...more
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
A girl watches a local resident walk through the floodwaters past a submerged car in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A partly submerged house is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
Children walk through floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A boy stands on the edge of the floodwaters in the suburb of McGraths Hill as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
People look out at the swollen Hawkesbury River from the deck of a partially submerged house as floodwaters rise in western Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool
A child is carried to safety by a State Emergency Service member after a Marine Rescue boat rescuing a family from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in...more
A family from North Richmond is transported by SES across the floodwater to visit their daughter in hospital in the suburb of Richmond near Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A family and dog rescued by a State Emergency Service crew make it to safety after being trapped by rising floodwaters in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A State Emergency Service rescue crew evacuates a person by boat after rising floodwaters trapped residents in western Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool
People are evacuated by a rescue boat after getting trapped by floodwaters on the Hawkesbury River in western Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Patrick, the park manager at the Trees Adventure inspects the floodwater damage to the property in the suburb of Yarramundi in Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS
A partially submerged car is seen abandoned in floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from a flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren...more
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS
Livestock is seen as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia ,March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS
A local resident and his dog are brought to safety by a State Emergency Service rescue team in the midst of widespread flooding and severe weather across the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People gather on a flooded residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A still image taken from video shows people looking at trucks stuck in a flooded road, following heavy rains in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. NSW State Emergency Service/via REUTERS
State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe...more
A street sign is seen just above the water's surface in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A view of the flooded Old Hawkesbury Road near Pitt Town and Windsor, New South Wales, Australia March 22. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread...more
