Pictures | Wed Mar 24, 2021 | 8:16am EDT

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20. AMANDA HIBBARD, KATE FOTHERINGHAM /via REUTERS.

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People using kayaks and paddle boards navigate a residential neighborhood inundated with floodwaters as severe flooding affects the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Brant and Deann stand outside their flooded house in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Residents in the floodwaters of their street in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A dead fish is washed up from floodwaters in the suburb of Regentville, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A local resident kayaks to his house in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
The roof of a submerged structure is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A kid steers a paddle board through a flooded neighborhood as severe flooding affects the suburb of McGraths Hill after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Residents help each other transport sand bags to their houses via kayak as they suspect rising floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Residents help each other transport sand bags to their houses via kayak as they suspect rising floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A girl watches a local resident walk through the floodwaters past a submerged car in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A partly submerged house is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Children walk through floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A boy stands on the edge of the floodwaters in the suburb of McGraths Hill as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People look out at the swollen Hawkesbury River from the deck of a partially submerged house as floodwaters rise in western Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A child is carried to safety by a State Emergency Service member after a Marine Rescue boat rescuing a family from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A child is carried to safety by a State Emergency Service member after a Marine Rescue boat rescuing a family from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family from North Richmond is transported by SES across the floodwater to visit their daughter in hospital in the suburb of Richmond near Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family and dog rescued by a State Emergency Service crew make it to safety after being trapped by rising floodwaters in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A State Emergency Service rescue crew evacuates a person by boat after rising floodwaters trapped residents in western Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People are evacuated by a rescue boat after getting trapped by floodwaters on the Hawkesbury River in western Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Patrick, the park manager at the Trees Adventure inspects the floodwater damage to the property in the suburb of Yarramundi in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A partially submerged car is seen abandoned in floodwaters in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from a flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A State Emergency Service rescue team uses an inflatable raft to bring a local resident to safety from a flooded home as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Livestock is seen as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia ,March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A local resident and his dog are brought to safety by a State Emergency Service rescue team in the midst of widespread flooding and severe weather across the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
People gather on a flooded residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
A still image taken from video shows people looking at trucks stuck in a flooded road, following heavy rains in Taree, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. NSW State Emergency Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A street sign is seen just above the water's surface in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A view of the flooded Old Hawkesbury Road near Pitt Town and Windsor, New South Wales, Australia March 22. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
