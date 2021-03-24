Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread...more

State Emergency Service personnel load a dentist onto a boat to transport him from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Close