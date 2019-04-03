Edition:
Wed Apr 3, 2019

Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border

Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Drivers wait in line to cross to El Paso, Texas, on the international border crossing bridge Paso del Norte, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A truck driver looks on as he waits in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long queue for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Drivers wait in line to cross to El Paso, Texas, on the international border crossing bridge Paso del Norte, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into U.S. at the Cordova-Americas border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks are seen through flowers while waiting in a long line for border customs control to cross into U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into U.S at the Cordova-Americas border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
