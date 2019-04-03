Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S., caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Drivers wait in line to cross to El Paso, Texas, on the international border crossing bridge Paso del Norte, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A truck driver looks on as he waits in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Trucks wait in a long queue for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Drivers wait in line to cross to El Paso, Texas, on the international border crossing bridge Paso del Norte, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 3. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into U.S. at the Cordova-Americas border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Trucks are seen through flowers while waiting in a long line for border customs control to cross into U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into the U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Trucks wait in a long line for border customs control to cross into U.S at the Cordova-Americas border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Next Slideshows
Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest
Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army...
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent...
MORE IN PICTURES
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest
Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule.
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin a rationing program.
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.