Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Chief Cadmus Delorme, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe walk through a field with small flags indicating 751 unmarked graves, prior to a ceremony at the site of former Marieval Indian Residential School in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan, Canada July 6, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar detected the 751 unmarked graves at the site last month. Liam Richards/Pool via REUTERS

