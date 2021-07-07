Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site
Chief Cadmus Delorme, left to right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe walk through a field with small flags indicating 751 unmarked graves, prior to a ceremony at the site of former Marieval Indian Residential School...more
Residential school survivors embrace during a visit by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays a teddy bear at a small flag marking one of 751 unmarked graves. Liam Richards/Pool via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Chief Cadmus Delorme during a visit to Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Chief Cadmus Delorme and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk though a field where small flags indicate 751 unmarked graves. Liam Richards/Pool via REUTERS
Youth council member Mia Buckles plays with 18-month-old Kobe Buckles-Benson as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Women wear traditional ribbon skirts during a visit by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with residential school survivors at Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe lays a teddy bear at a small flag. Liam Richards/Pool via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Cowessess First Nation. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
