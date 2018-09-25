Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump is seen on a screen in a translation booth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump is seated after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump's children, including daughters Tiffany and Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter-in-law Lara and his son Eric listen as the president addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos...more
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump departs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump departs the podium after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
