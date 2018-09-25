Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 25, 2018 | 12:25pm EDT

Trump addresses U.N. General Assembly

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 15
President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump sits in the chair reserved for heads of state before delivering his address. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 15
President Donald Trump is seen on a screen in a translation booth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump is seen on a screen in a translation booth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump is seen on a screen in a translation booth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 15
President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 15
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
5 / 15
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 15
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 15
First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 15
President Donald Trump is seated after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump is seated after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump is seated after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 15
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his address during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 15
President Donald Trump's children, including daughters Tiffany and Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter-in-law Lara and his son Eric listen as the president addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump's children, including daughters Tiffany and Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter-in-law Lara and his son Eric listen as the president addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump's children, including daughters Tiffany and Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter-in-law Lara and his son Eric listen as the president addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 15
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 15
President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump is shown on a large screen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 15
President Donald Trump departs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump departs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump departs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 15
President Donald Trump departs the podium after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

President Donald Trump departs the podium after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
President Donald Trump departs the podium after addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Next Slideshows

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

11:20am EDT
Kids in the halls of power

Kids in the halls of power

Women politicians who have taken their kids to work.

Sep 24 2018
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators protest against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

Sep 24 2018
Rare tornado hits Quebec

Rare tornado hits Quebec

Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses...

Sep 24 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Sentencing for Bill Cosby

Sentencing for Bill Cosby

Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Kids in the halls of power

Kids in the halls of power

Women politicians who have taken their kids to work.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators protest against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill.

Rare tornado hits Quebec

Rare tornado hits Quebec

Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses and ripping the roofs off others.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast