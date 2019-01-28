Trump ally Roger Stone arrested
Roger Stone is shown in this courtroom sketch at his appearance in U.S. federal court on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet
Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance on Friday at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Federal law enforcement are seen on the dock of the home of Roger Stone in an aerial photo taken after his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida . REUTERS/Dronebase
Roger Stone reacts after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Roger Stone is shown in this courtroom sketch at his appearance in U.S. federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet
Federal law enforcement vehicles are seen parked at the home of Roger Stone in an aerial photo taken after his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Dronebase
A bystander holds a sign with a picture of Roger Stone as Stone made his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Molly Skipper
Federal law enforcement vehicles are seen parked at the home of Roger Stone in an aerial photo taken after his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Dronebase
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Attorney Bruce Rogow (L) stands with his client Roger Stone as they spoke after Stone's appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
