Sun Jan 27, 2019 | 9:15pm EST

Trump ally Roger Stone arrested

Roger Stone is shown in this courtroom sketch at his appearance in U.S. federal court on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone reacts as he walks to microphones after his appearance on Friday at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Federal law enforcement are seen on the dock of the home of Roger Stone in an aerial photo taken after his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida . REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone reacts after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone is shown in this courtroom sketch at his appearance in U.S. federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Federal law enforcement vehicles are seen parked at the home of Roger Stone in an aerial photo taken after his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A bystander holds a sign with a picture of Roger Stone as Stone made his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Molly Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Federal law enforcement vehicles are seen parked at the home of Roger Stone in an aerial photo taken after his arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Attorney Bruce Rogow (L) stands with his client Roger Stone as they spoke after Stone's appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
Roger Stone speaks after his appearance at Federal Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
