Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 27, 2020 | 7:22pm EDT

Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign

A bee hovers nearby as Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A bee hovers nearby as Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A bee hovers nearby as Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 24
Joe Biden walks after speaking to supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden walks after speaking to supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden walks after speaking to supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 24
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Close
3 / 24
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign event in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign event in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign event in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
4 / 24
Biden supporters wave a sign with Joe Biden's face while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Biden supporters wave a sign with Joe Biden's face while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Biden supporters wave a sign with Joe Biden's face while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Close
5 / 24
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 24
Rapper Common performs before Joe Biden appears during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Rapper Common performs before Joe Biden appears during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Rapper Common performs before Joe Biden appears during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 24
Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 24
A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Close
10 / 24
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gestures during a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gestures during a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gestures during a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
11 / 24
A billboard of NBA Lakers star LeBron James encouraging people to vote is displayed outside of the Staples Center sports venue where early California in-person voting takes place in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A billboard of NBA Lakers star LeBron James encouraging people to vote is displayed outside of the Staples Center sports venue where early California in-person voting takes place in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A billboard of NBA Lakers star LeBron James encouraging people to vote is displayed outside of the Staples Center sports venue where early California in-person voting takes place in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 24
Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 24
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 24
Sandy Kaost, 76, looks on ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sandy Kaost, 76, looks on ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Sandy Kaost, 76, looks on ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 24
Darren England wears protective gear while handling ballots that have been sorted by machine and are ready for opening at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Darren England wears protective gear while handling ballots that have been sorted by machine and are ready for opening at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Darren England wears protective gear while handling ballots that have been sorted by machine and are ready for opening at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
16 / 24
A volunteer waits to assist supporters ahead of a campaign event for Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A volunteer waits to assist supporters ahead of a campaign event for Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A volunteer waits to assist supporters ahead of a campaign event for Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
17 / 24
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 24
Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan,October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan,October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan,October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 24
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 24
A supporter of Donald Trump uses a cellphone ahead of a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A supporter of Donald Trump uses a cellphone ahead of a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump uses a cellphone ahead of a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
21 / 24
Donald Trump walks on the tarmac after a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump walks on the tarmac after a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donald Trump walks on the tarmac after a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 24
A Biden supporter holds a telephone and a Puerto Rico flag while attending a drive-in rally hosted by Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

A Biden supporter holds a telephone and a Puerto Rico flag while attending a drive-in rally hosted by Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A Biden supporter holds a telephone and a Puerto Rico flag while attending a drive-in rally hosted by Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Close
23 / 24
People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Next Slideshows

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

4:38pm EDT
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

Days of nationwide protests have followed a ruling by Poland's top court that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to a near-total ban...

3:29pm EDT
Cat shelter takes in feline COVID orphans

Cat shelter takes in feline COVID orphans

Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID pandemic, a cat sanctuary in Barcelona has launched an online campaign to get them adopted.

1:39pm EDT
Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man

Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man

Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.

11:49am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

Days of nationwide protests have followed a ruling by Poland's top court that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to a near-total ban on the procedure in the predominantly Catholic country.

Cat shelter takes in feline COVID orphans

Cat shelter takes in feline COVID orphans

Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID pandemic, a cat sanctuary in Barcelona has launched an online campaign to get them adopted.

The Met's Costume Institute looks at evolution of fashion

The Met's Costume Institute looks at evolution of fashion

The Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition "About Time: Fashion and Duration" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan explores fashion from 1870 to the present.

Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man

Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man

Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th-century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.

Wind-driven Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations

Wind-driven Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations

Wind-whipped walls of flame spur mass evacuations in Southern California as hundreds of thousands of residents endure power shutoffs meant to counter heightened fire risks.

Silverado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California

Silverado wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in California

More than 90,000 residents were ordered from their homes as the wind-driven Silverado blaze raged largely unchecked through drought-parched brush in the canyons and foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains south of Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast