Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign
A bee hovers nearby as Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden walks after speaking to supporters during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former President Barack Obama reacts as he hosts a pre-election drive-in rally to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign event in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Biden supporters wave a sign with Joe Biden's face while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rapper Common performs before Joe Biden appears during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Biden supporter stands through her sunroof holding a placard while attending a drive-in rally hosted by former President Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gestures during a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A billboard of NBA Lakers star LeBron James encouraging people to vote is displayed outside of the Staples Center sports venue where early California in-person voting takes place in Los Angeles, California, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sandy Kaost, 76, looks on ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Darren England wears protective gear while handling ballots that have been sorted by machine and are ready for opening at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A volunteer waits to assist supporters ahead of a campaign event for Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands in line with other voters to cast his ballot during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan,October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump uses a cellphone ahead of a campaign event with Melania Trump in Atglen, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Donald Trump walks on the tarmac after a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Biden supporter holds a telephone and a Puerto Rico flag while attending a drive-in rally hosted by Barack Obama to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden in Orlando, Florida, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
People wait ahead of Donald Trump's campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
