Trump and Biden make final push to the polls
Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden speaks as Barack Obama listens during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kamala Harris waves supporters as she arrives for a campaign drive-in rally at Palm Beach State College in West Palm Beach, Florida, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A group of nuns attend a campaign rally by Donald Trump at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Barack Obama speaks at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event for Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An employee wears a halloween costume while processing early voting and absentee ballots ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Tucson, Arizona, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Pricillica McNulty, 6, receives help putting on a mask at an event encouraging community members to vote in the upcoming presidential election at an early voting site in Houston, Texas, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Barack Obama introduces Joe Biden at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Law enforcement officers spray protesters shortly after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina, October 31, 2020. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
Tomas Murawski, a reporter from The Alamance News is detained by a Graham Police officer after a moment of silence during a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina, October 31, 2020. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
Donald Trump is silhouetted as he holds a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kamala Harris poses for a selfie with supporters as she leaves after speaking during an event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child wearing a mask attends Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath leads a chant at "They See Georgia Blue" campaign event in Suwannee, Georgia, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Donald Trump tosses out a cap as he holds a campaign rally at Reading Regional Airport in Reading Pennsylvania , U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters wait for the rally of Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina U.S., November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person holds real life action figures depicting Joe Biden and Barack Obama during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An attendee wearing a "Biden Harris 2020" face mask watches Joe Biden at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Men attend a campaign rally held by Donald Trump at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman tends to her dog in a pram with the words "count every vote" as mariachi musicians play, during an event to promote the importance of the Latino vote and support for Joe Biden, in the majority Hispanic neighbourhood of Maryvale in Phoenix,...more
Children wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden speaks at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A protester holds an anti-abortion sign as Joe Biden attends church in Wilmington, Delaware, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man sits near a sign referring to Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina, October 31, 2020. Anthony Crider/Handout via REUTERS
People cheer as they wait for Joe Biden to speak at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
