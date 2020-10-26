Edition:
Trump and Biden race to election day

Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence runs from his plane to the podium while a Secret Service agent keeps pace with him as they arrive at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters look on as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Former President Barack Obama puts on a "Vote" mask after speaking during a campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Former President Barack Obama puts on a "Vote" mask after speaking during a campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Former President Barack Obama puts on a "Vote" mask after speaking during a campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Donald Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Donald Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, store owner Abbey Markiewitz, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge form the word O-H-I-O as Harris campaigns in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, store owner Abbey Markiewitz, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge form the word O-H-I-O as Harris campaigns in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  ...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, store owner Abbey Markiewitz, Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Congresswoman Marcia Fudge form the word O-H-I-O as Harris campaigns in Cleveland, Ohio, October 24, 2020.   REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters hold the Holy Bible as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Mike Pence speaks at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Mike Pence speaks at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Mike Pence speaks at a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, October 25, 2020.   REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A pumpkin display supporting Joe Biden is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A pumpkin display supporting Joe Biden is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A pumpkin display supporting Joe Biden is seen outside of a house in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man walks past a sign supporting Donald Trump in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man walks past a sign supporting Donald Trump in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A man walks past a sign supporting Donald Trump in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An activist participates in a fashion show to celebrate all black lives on the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An activist participates in a fashion show to celebrate all black lives on the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
An activist participates in a fashion show to celebrate all black lives on the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman waves an Israeli and U.S. flag near the U.S. Capitol, during a Hold the Line "worship protest" hosted by Christian musician Sean Feucht, on the National Mall in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May

A woman waves an Israeli and U.S. flag near the U.S. Capitol, during a Hold the Line "worship protest" hosted by Christian musician Sean Feucht, on the National Mall in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A woman waves an Israeli and U.S. flag near the U.S. Capitol, during a Hold the Line "worship protest" hosted by Christian musician Sean Feucht, on the National Mall in Washington, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Kamala Harris campaigns in Troy, Michigan, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Kamala Harris campaigns in Troy, Michigan, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Kamala Harris campaigns in Troy, Michigan, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A person wears a protective face mask as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person wears a protective face mask as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A person wears a protective face mask as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A child holds a sign as Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

A child holds a sign as Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A child holds a sign as Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Audience members look on as Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members look on as Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Audience members look on as Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Jon Bon Jovi reacts during a drive-in campaign event of Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jon Bon Jovi reacts during a drive-in campaign event of Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Jon Bon Jovi reacts during a drive-in campaign event of Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dennis Dell'Angelo, 76, of Pleasant Plains neighborhood stands with signs in support of Donald Trump near the polling station at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dennis Dell'Angelo, 76, of Pleasant Plains neighborhood stands with signs in support of Donald Trump near the polling station at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Dennis Dell'Angelo, 76, of Pleasant Plains neighborhood stands with signs in support of Donald Trump near the polling station at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person fills out a ballot in a privacy booth at a polling station located in the Monsignor John D. Burke Memorial Gym at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person fills out a ballot in a privacy booth at a polling station located in the Monsignor John D. Burke Memorial Gym at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A person fills out a ballot in a privacy booth at a polling station located in the Monsignor John D. Burke Memorial Gym at the Church of the Holy Child in Staten Island, during early voting in New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc Kasowitz has demanded that the billboards be removed, threatening a lawsuit. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc Kasowitz has demanded that the billboards be removed, threatening a lawsuit.   REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Donald Trump waves after voting in the 2020 presidential election at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump waves after voting in the 2020 presidential election at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Donald Trump waves after voting in the 2020 presidential election at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Kamala Harris visited a mural of John Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Kamala Harris visited a mural of John Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia, October 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Kamala Harris visited a mural of John Lewis in Atlanta, Georgia, October 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A supporter attends Donald Trump's campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A supporter attends Donald Trump's campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A supporter attends Donald Trump's campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo gestures as she greets fans, after speaking during a volunteer canvass launch on behalf of Joe Biden, in Detroit, Michigan, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo gestures as she greets fans, after speaking during a volunteer canvass launch on behalf of Joe Biden, in Detroit, Michigan, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo gestures as she greets fans, after speaking during a volunteer canvass launch on behalf of Joe Biden, in Detroit, Michigan, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Donald Trump reacts after speaking during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Donald Trump reacts after speaking during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Donald Trump reacts after speaking during a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden speaks about his plan to beat COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden speaks about his plan to beat COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Joe Biden speaks about his plan to beat COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man protects a supporter of Donald Trump from anti-Trump protesters after clashes in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

A man protects a supporter of Donald Trump from anti-Trump protesters after clashes in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A man protects a supporter of Donald Trump from anti-Trump protesters after clashes in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
People look on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People look on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
People look on as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a protest organized by supporters of Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a protest organized by supporters of Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani drives by a protest organized by supporters of Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds her filled ballot as she votes early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds her filled ballot as she votes early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds her filled ballot as she votes early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Donald Trump stands inside the Republican headquarters in Union City, Pennsylvania, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Donald Trump stands inside the Republican headquarters in Union City, Pennsylvania, October 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump stands inside the Republican headquarters in Union City, Pennsylvania, October 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens to a woman as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens to a woman as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens to a woman as Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of Joe Biden holds a sign during a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter of Joe Biden holds a sign during a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A supporter of Joe Biden holds a sign during a drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An airplane drags a banner promoting early voting as supporters wait for former President Barack Obama during a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An airplane drags a banner promoting early voting as supporters wait for former President Barack Obama during a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
An airplane drags a banner promoting early voting as supporters wait for former President Barack Obama during a drive-in campaign rally on behalf of Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People react as the motorcade arrives ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People react as the motorcade arrives ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
People react as the motorcade arrives ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign event at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pennsylvania, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
