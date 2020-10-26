Trump and Biden race to election day

Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc...more

Images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are seen alongside messages about coronavirus infections and deaths on billboards sponsored by The Lincoln Project above Times Square in New York City, October 24, 2020. Trump and Kushner's lawyer Marc Kasowitz has demanded that the billboards be removed, threatening a lawsuit. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

