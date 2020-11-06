Edition:
Trump and Biden supporters hold dueling rallies outside vote-counting centers

Black Live Matter supporters outside the TCF Center, in Detroit, Michigan, November 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Activists dance in celebration after Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count across the street from where ballots are being counted, in Philadelphia, November 6. REUTERS/Mark Makela

People carry firearms outside the TCF Center as supporters of President Trump rally as votes continue to be counted, in Detroit, Michigan, November 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers watch as supporters of President Trump rally as votes continue to be counted, in Detroit, Michigan, November 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President Trump protest the election outside the TCF Center, in Detroit, Michigan, November 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Hemu Kahn, 27, wears themed clothing and holds a sign stating "STOP THE STEAL" while being interviewed by a journalist after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count across the street from where ballots are being counted, in Philadelphia, November 6. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A Trump supporter screams at activists dancing in celebration after Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count, across the street from where ballots are being counted in Philadelphia, November 6. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A Black Lives Matter support raises his fist as supporters of President Trump rally as votes continue to be counted, in Detroit, Michigan, November 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a sign next to supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump as they gather during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Activists dance in celebration after Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count across the street from where ballots are being counted, in Philadelphia, November 6. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A Trump supporter clutches a campaign sign with both hands after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count across the street from where ballots are being counted, three days after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A band featuring Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team mascot, plays in celebration after Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the Pennsylvania general election vote count, across the street from where ballots are being counted in Philadelphia, November 6.

Supporters of President Trump rally as votes continue to be counted, in Detroit, Michigan, November 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Trump supporter carries a sign while wearing a Biden mask during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Judy Goff, a supporter of President Trump, holds a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alex Jones of Infowars speaks to supporters of President Trump gathered during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the Boogaloo Boys movement holds a flag while attending a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump rally during a "Stop the Steal" protest at Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A man speaks as supporters of President Trump gather to protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

A Trump supporter holds a sign during a protest outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A supporter of President Trump (L) argues with a man holding a Democratic Party flag during a "Stop the Steal" protest at Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Doug and Barbara Remeta, supporters of President Trump, hold a banner and a sign during a "Stop the Steal" protest at the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A supporter of President Trump holds a tiki torch and a pitchfork during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Activists hold up flowers and signs stating "Count every vote" across the street from where votes are still being counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A supporter of President Trump carries weapons while gathering with others during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of the Boogaloo Boys movement is pictured carrying a semi-automatic rifle as supporters of President Trump gather during a protest in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold signs and chant during a protest about the early results in front of the Phoenix City Hall, in Phoenix, Arizona, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

A person holds a "Count Every Vote" sign as people demonstrate outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are still being counted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Supporters of President Trump hold flags and placards as they pose during a "Stop the Steal" protest following the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, November 4, 2020. @mapoyk1 via REUTERS

GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

