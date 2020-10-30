Trump and Biden visit crucial Midwest states
President Trump tosses out MAGA caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dominican sisters of Hartland react as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden makes a fist during a drive-in campaign stop, in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A figure of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen on a car ahead of his drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters watch as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters pose ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of President Trump arrive for a Trump re-election campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden gestures during a drive-in campaign stop, in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Trump supporter gestures four more years as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter waits inside a car ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Plushies depicting President Trump are seen during Joe Biden's drive-in campaign stop, in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign is seen at the location of a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump attend a re-election campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of President Trump gather for a re-election campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump tosses out MAGA caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey
A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 83.5 million votes already...
Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail
Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.
MORE IN PICTURES
NYC's Staten Islanders weigh in on election
Residents of Staten Island, the only New York City borough won by Trump in 2016, reflect on the 2020 race.
Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey
A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 83.5 million votes already cast by mail or in person
Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail
Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.
Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.
Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states
Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South
Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people.