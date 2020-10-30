Edition:
Trump and Biden visit crucial Midwest states

President Trump tosses out MAGA caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Dominican sisters of Hartland react as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Joe Biden makes a fist during a drive-in campaign stop, in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A figure of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen on a car ahead of his drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Supporters watch as President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Supporters pose ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Supporters of President Trump arrive for a Trump re-election campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
President Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Joe Biden gestures during a drive-in campaign stop, in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A Trump supporter gestures four more years as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A supporter waits inside a car ahead of Joe Biden's drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Plushies depicting President Trump are seen during Joe Biden's drive-in campaign stop, in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
A sign is seen at the location of a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a re-election campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
President Trump holds a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, October 30. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Supporters of President Trump gather for a re-election campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
President Trump tosses out MAGA caps as he arrives for a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township, Michigan, October 30. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
