Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. President Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for...more
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "Stepping across that line has been a great honor," Trump said as he sat down with Kim, amid a chaotic scene of U.S. and North...more
President Trump, Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in leave after a meeting at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump stepped briefly across the concrete barrier that divides the Korean...more
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump walks to meet with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Then, he walked slowly from the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border village to meet the North Korean...more
President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "I never expected to meet you at his place," Kim said. The leaders shook hands and Kim laughed out loud. "Would you like me...more
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. But the two leaders were oblivious to the confusion as they exchanged invitations to visit each others' capitals. "I would invite...more
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Critics have questioned whether Trump has made any substantive gains from his friendships and worry that his eagerness to talk to...more
