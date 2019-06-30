Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump tweeted the invitation only on Saturday to Kim to join him as he toured the DMZ, a meeting he had said would probably last...more

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump tweeted the invitation only on Saturday to Kim to join him as he toured the DMZ, a meeting he had said would probably last only for a couple of minutes for a symbolic handshake across the line. The spur-of-the-moment idea apparently caught Kim by surprise, but he was quick to reciprocate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

