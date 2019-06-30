Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 30, 2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Trump and Kim hold historic meeting at DMZ

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. President Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. President Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. President Trump took a historic step into North Korea, drawing on his penchant for showmanship and surprise to pull off talks with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. The drama was magnified by the choice of the Panmunjom truce village as the venue for his meeting with Kim, where 66 years ago Americans and North Koreans huddled to draw up the Military Demarcation Line following the bitter 1950-53 war. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. The drama was magnified by the choice of the Panmunjom truce village as the venue for his meeting with Kim, where 66 years ago...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. The drama was magnified by the choice of the Panmunjom truce village as the venue for his meeting with Kim, where 66 years ago Americans and North Koreans huddled to draw up the Military Demarcation Line following the bitter 1950-53 war. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "Stepping across that line has been a great honor," Trump said as he sat down with Kim, amid a chaotic scene of U.S. and North Korean reporters jostling to capture the historic moment while secret service agents struggled to contain them. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "Stepping across that line has been a great honor," Trump said as he sat down with Kim, amid a chaotic scene of U.S. and North...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "Stepping across that line has been a great honor," Trump said as he sat down with Kim, amid a chaotic scene of U.S. and North Korean reporters jostling to capture the historic moment while secret service agents struggled to contain them. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump tweeted the invitation only on Saturday to Kim to join him as he toured the DMZ, a meeting he had said would probably last only for a couple of minutes for a symbolic handshake across the line. The spur-of-the-moment idea apparently caught Kim by surprise, but he was quick to reciprocate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump tweeted the invitation only on Saturday to Kim to join him as he toured the DMZ, a meeting he had said would probably last...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump tweeted the invitation only on Saturday to Kim to join him as he toured the DMZ, a meeting he had said would probably last only for a couple of minutes for a symbolic handshake across the line. The spur-of-the-moment idea apparently caught Kim by surprise, but he was quick to reciprocate. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 17
President Trump, Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in leave after a meeting at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump stepped briefly across the concrete barrier that divides the Korean Peninsula before bringing Kim into Freedom House on the southern side for an hour-long meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump, Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in leave after a meeting at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump stepped briefly across the concrete barrier that divides the Korean...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump, Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in leave after a meeting at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Trump stepped briefly across the concrete barrier that divides the Korean Peninsula before bringing Kim into Freedom House on the southern side for an hour-long meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. They agreed to direct officials to set up teams who will tackle the challenge of overcoming fundamental differences in positions that led to the collapse of their second summit in February in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. They agreed to direct officials to set up teams who will tackle the challenge of overcoming fundamental differences in positions...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. They agreed to direct officials to set up teams who will tackle the challenge of overcoming fundamental differences in positions that led to the collapse of their second summit in February in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 17
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. After Trump came to the DMZ, he got his first look at North Korea from the vantage point of Observation Post Ouellette as flags of the United States, South Korea and the United Nations flapped in the brisk wind. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. After Trump came to the DMZ, he got his first look at North Korea from the vantage point of...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. After Trump came to the DMZ, he got his first look at North Korea from the vantage point of Observation Post Ouellette as flags of the United States, South Korea and the United Nations flapped in the brisk wind. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV
Close
7 / 17
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 17
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV
Close
9 / 17
President Trump walks to meet with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Then, he walked slowly from the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border village to meet the North Korean leader who approached the concrete block that serves as the military demarcation line from the other side. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump walks to meet with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Then, he walked slowly from the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border village to meet the North Korean...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump walks to meet with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Then, he walked slowly from the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the border village to meet the North Korean leader who approached the concrete block that serves as the military demarcation line from the other side. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 17
President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "I never expected to meet you at his place," Kim said. The leaders shook hands and Kim laughed out loud. "Would you like me to come across the line?" Trump recalled asking Kim as they conversed across the line. "He said 'I would be honored.'" REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "I never expected to meet you at his place," Kim said. The leaders shook hands and Kim laughed out loud. "Would you like me...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. "I never expected to meet you at his place," Kim said. The leaders shook hands and Kim laughed out loud. "Would you like me to come across the line?" Trump recalled asking Kim as they conversed across the line. "He said 'I would be honored.'" REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. The chaotic scene of reporters and secret service bumping into each other highlighted how little planning had gone into the hastily arranged encounter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. The chaotic scene of reporters and secret service bumping into each other highlighted how little planning had gone into the hastily...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. The chaotic scene of reporters and secret service bumping into each other highlighted how little planning had gone into the hastily arranged encounter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. But the two leaders were oblivious to the confusion as they exchanged invitations to visit each others' capitals. "I would invite him right now, to the White House," Trump said. Kim told Trump he would be welcomed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. But the two leaders were oblivious to the confusion as they exchanged invitations to visit each others' capitals. "I would invite...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. But the two leaders were oblivious to the confusion as they exchanged invitations to visit each others' capitals. "I would invite him right now, to the White House," Trump said. Kim told Trump he would be welcomed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Critics have questioned whether Trump has made any substantive gains from his friendships and worry that his eagerness to talk to strongmen results in legitimizing them. Chief among his unusual friendships is Kim, who Trump once threatened with "fire and fury" - but now exchanges "beautiful letters" with on a regular basis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Critics have questioned whether Trump has made any substantive gains from his friendships and worry that his eagerness to talk to...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. Critics have questioned whether Trump has made any substantive gains from his friendships and worry that his eagerness to talk to strongmen results in legitimizing them. Chief among his unusual friendships is Kim, who Trump once threatened with "fire and fury" - but now exchanges "beautiful letters" with on a regular basis. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 17
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 17
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seen at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. South Korean Pool/via REUTERS TV
Close
16 / 17
Support helicopters follow the Marine One helicopter carrying President Trump to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as they take off from Seoul, South Korea. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Support helicopters follow the Marine One helicopter carrying President Trump to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as they take off from Seoul, South Korea. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Support helicopters follow the Marine One helicopter carrying President Trump to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as they take off from Seoul, South Korea. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in...

Next Slideshows

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London, where...

12:05pm EDT
Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 28 2019
Heat wave bakes Europe

Heat wave bakes Europe

Temperatures soar across much of a Europe during an early summer heat wave.

Jun 28 2019
Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2

Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2

Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with England.

Jun 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London, where the Yankees outslugged the Red Sox 17-13.

Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0

Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Heat wave bakes Europe

Heat wave bakes Europe

Temperatures soar across much of a Europe during an early summer heat wave.

Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2

Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2

Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with England.

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Millions at risk as India's sixth-biggest city runs out of water

Millions at risk as India's sixth-biggest city runs out of water

Chennai has been in the global spotlight since its four main reservoirs dried up earlier this month, largely because of poor monsoons in 2018, forcing residents to ration the use of water.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast