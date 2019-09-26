Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy
President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. An unclassified version of...more
Late 2018 - Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks to former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by Skype. Shokin, widely accused of corruption, had been removed from his job in 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Late January 2019 - Giuliani meets with then Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko in New York. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Mid-February - Giuliani meets Lutsenko in Warsaw. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Late March - Lutsenko and other Ukrainian officials begin publishing series of articles in Washington website The Hill alleging that their political rivals had worked with the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Embassy in Kiev to interfere in the...more
April 21 - Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins Ukrainian election, beating incumbent Petro Poroshenko. Trump calls Zelenskiy to congratulate him and discusses "reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption" according to a White...more
May 6 - State Department announces ambassador to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch - a career diplomat - would end her assignment in Kiev. Democratic lawmakers immediately call the decision politically motivated. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
May 9 - The New York Times reports Giuliani plans to travel to Ukraine to press government to investigate interference in 2016 election and the Biden family. REUTERS/Leah Millis
May 10 - Trump tells Politico he plans to speak with Giuliani about the trip. Giuliani later cancels the trip, claiming Zelenskiy was "surrounded by enemies" of Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
May 14 - In a published interview with a Ukrainian journalist, Giuliani says Yovanovitch had been removed because she had been working against Trump. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Around May 14 - Trump instructs Vice President Mike Pence to cancel plans to attend Zelenskiy's inauguration. Instead, Energy Secretary Rick Perry led the small U.S. delegation. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via...more
Mid-May - Whistleblower hears from multiple officials that Kurt Volker (pictured), the U.S. special representative to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had spoken with Giuliani to try to "contain the damage" from...more
May 20 - Zelenskiy is inaugurated as president. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
June 21 - Giuliani complains in a tweet that Zelenskiy "still silent on investigation of Ukrainian interference in 2016 and alleged Biden bribery" of Poroshenko. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 18 - White House Office of Management and Budget informs departments and agencies that Trump had issued instructions earlier that month to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
July 25 - Trump has a phone call with Zelenskiy and asks him to speak to Attorney General William Barr and Giuliani about reopening a Ukrainian investigation into a Ukrainian gas company connected to Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
July 26 - Volker and Sondland meet with Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian political figures and "reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the president had made," according to the whistleblower...more
Aug. 2 - On or around this date, Giuliani travels to Madrid to meet Zelenskiy adviser Andriy Yernak, which the whistleblower said was "a 'direct follow-up'" to the July 25 Trump-Zelenskiy phone call. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Aug. 8 - Giuliani tells Fox News that U.S. Attorney John Durham was investigating Ukraine. Durham had been named by Attorney General William Barr as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation into Russian election meddling and connects to...more
Aug. 12 - The whistleblower delivers his complaint to the chairmen of the intelligence committees of the Senate and House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Sept. 18 - The Washington Post publishes first public account about the whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Sept. 25 - Justice Department releases summary of Trump-Zelenskiy call. Trump and Zelenskiy meet in person for the first time at a U.N. gathering in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sept. 26 - House Intelligence Committee releases unclassified version of whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Al Drago
Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

