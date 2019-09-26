Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2019 | 2:45pm EDT

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. An unclassified version of the complaint - which prompted Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump - was released on Thursday. Here is a timeline of events in the controversy based on the whistleblower's complaint and public reports. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Alistair Bell) REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. An unclassified version of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. An unclassified version of the complaint - which prompted Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump - was released on Thursday. Here is a timeline of events in the controversy based on the whistleblower's complaint and public reports. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Alistair Bell) REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 23
Late 2018 - Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks to former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by Skype. Shokin, widely accused of corruption, had been removed from his job in 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Late 2018 - Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks to former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by Skype. Shokin, widely accused of corruption, had been removed from his job in 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Late 2018 - Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks to former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by Skype. Shokin, widely accused of corruption, had been removed from his job in 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 23
Late January 2019 - Giuliani meets with then Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko in New York. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Late January 2019 - Giuliani meets with then Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko in New York. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Late January 2019 - Giuliani meets with then Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko in New York. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 23
Mid-February - Giuliani meets Lutsenko in Warsaw. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mid-February - Giuliani meets Lutsenko in Warsaw. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Mid-February - Giuliani meets Lutsenko in Warsaw. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 23
Late March - Lutsenko and other Ukrainian officials begin publishing series of articles in Washington website The Hill alleging that their political rivals had worked with the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Embassy in Kiev to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that former Vice President Joe Biden had pressured the former Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor looking into a gas company connected with his son, Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Late March - Lutsenko and other Ukrainian officials begin publishing series of articles in Washington website The Hill alleging that their political rivals had worked with the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Embassy in Kiev to interfere in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
Late March - Lutsenko and other Ukrainian officials begin publishing series of articles in Washington website The Hill alleging that their political rivals had worked with the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Embassy in Kiev to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that former Vice President Joe Biden had pressured the former Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor looking into a gas company connected with his son, Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 23
April 21 - Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins Ukrainian election, beating incumbent Petro Poroshenko. Trump calls Zelenskiy to congratulate him and discusses "reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption" according to a White House readout of the call. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

April 21 - Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins Ukrainian election, beating incumbent Petro Poroshenko. Trump calls Zelenskiy to congratulate him and discusses "reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption" according to a White...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
April 21 - Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins Ukrainian election, beating incumbent Petro Poroshenko. Trump calls Zelenskiy to congratulate him and discusses "reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption" according to a White House readout of the call. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 23
May 6 - State Department announces ambassador to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch - a career diplomat - would end her assignment in Kiev. Democratic lawmakers immediately call the decision politically motivated. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

May 6 - State Department announces ambassador to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch - a career diplomat - would end her assignment in Kiev. Democratic lawmakers immediately call the decision politically motivated. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
May 6 - State Department announces ambassador to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch - a career diplomat - would end her assignment in Kiev. Democratic lawmakers immediately call the decision politically motivated. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 23
May 9 - The New York Times reports Giuliani plans to travel to Ukraine to press government to investigate interference in 2016 election and the Biden family. REUTERS/Leah Millis

May 9 - The New York Times reports Giuliani plans to travel to Ukraine to press government to investigate interference in 2016 election and the Biden family. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
May 9 - The New York Times reports Giuliani plans to travel to Ukraine to press government to investigate interference in 2016 election and the Biden family. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 23
May 10 - Trump tells Politico he plans to speak with Giuliani about the trip. Giuliani later cancels the trip, claiming Zelenskiy was "surrounded by enemies" of Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

May 10 - Trump tells Politico he plans to speak with Giuliani about the trip. Giuliani later cancels the trip, claiming Zelenskiy was "surrounded by enemies" of Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
May 10 - Trump tells Politico he plans to speak with Giuliani about the trip. Giuliani later cancels the trip, claiming Zelenskiy was "surrounded by enemies" of Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 23
May 14 - In a published interview with a Ukrainian journalist, Giuliani says Yovanovitch had been removed because she had been working against Trump. REUTERS/Florion Goga

May 14 - In a published interview with a Ukrainian journalist, Giuliani says Yovanovitch had been removed because she had been working against Trump. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
May 14 - In a published interview with a Ukrainian journalist, Giuliani says Yovanovitch had been removed because she had been working against Trump. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
10 / 23
Around May 14 - Trump instructs Vice President Mike Pence to cancel plans to attend Zelenskiy's inauguration. Instead, Energy Secretary Rick Perry led the small U.S. delegation. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Around May 14 - Trump instructs Vice President Mike Pence to cancel plans to attend Zelenskiy's inauguration. Instead, Energy Secretary Rick Perry led the small U.S. delegation. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Around May 14 - Trump instructs Vice President Mike Pence to cancel plans to attend Zelenskiy's inauguration. Instead, Energy Secretary Rick Perry led the small U.S. delegation. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 23
Mid-May - Whistleblower hears from multiple officials that Kurt Volker (pictured), the U.S. special representative to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had spoken with Giuliani to try to "contain the damage" from his efforts. Volker and Sondland also met with Zelenskiy's administration to talk about the issues. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Mid-May - Whistleblower hears from multiple officials that Kurt Volker (pictured), the U.S. special representative to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had spoken with Giuliani to try to "contain the damage" from...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Mid-May - Whistleblower hears from multiple officials that Kurt Volker (pictured), the U.S. special representative to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had spoken with Giuliani to try to "contain the damage" from his efforts. Volker and Sondland also met with Zelenskiy's administration to talk about the issues. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
12 / 23
May 20 - Zelenskiy is inaugurated as president. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

May 20 - Zelenskiy is inaugurated as president. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
May 20 - Zelenskiy is inaugurated as president. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 23
June 21 - Giuliani complains in a tweet that Zelenskiy "still silent on investigation of Ukrainian interference in 2016 and alleged Biden bribery" of Poroshenko. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

June 21 - Giuliani complains in a tweet that Zelenskiy "still silent on investigation of Ukrainian interference in 2016 and alleged Biden bribery" of Poroshenko. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2019
June 21 - Giuliani complains in a tweet that Zelenskiy "still silent on investigation of Ukrainian interference in 2016 and alleged Biden bribery" of Poroshenko. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 23
July 18 - White House Office of Management and Budget informs departments and agencies that Trump had issued instructions earlier that month to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

July 18 - White House Office of Management and Budget informs departments and agencies that Trump had issued instructions earlier that month to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
July 18 - White House Office of Management and Budget informs departments and agencies that Trump had issued instructions earlier that month to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
15 / 23
July 25 - Trump has a phone call with Zelenskiy and asks him to speak to Attorney General William Barr and Giuliani about reopening a Ukrainian investigation into a Ukrainian gas company connected to Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 25 - Trump has a phone call with Zelenskiy and asks him to speak to Attorney General William Barr and Giuliani about reopening a Ukrainian investigation into a Ukrainian gas company connected to Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
July 25 - Trump has a phone call with Zelenskiy and asks him to speak to Attorney General William Barr and Giuliani about reopening a Ukrainian investigation into a Ukrainian gas company connected to Hunter Biden. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 23
July 26 - Volker and Sondland meet with Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian political figures and "reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the president had made," according to the whistleblower report released on Thursday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

July 26 - Volker and Sondland meet with Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian political figures and "reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the president had made," according to the whistleblower...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
July 26 - Volker and Sondland meet with Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian political figures and "reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the president had made," according to the whistleblower report released on Thursday. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 23
Aug. 2 - On or around this date, Giuliani travels to Madrid to meet Zelenskiy adviser Andriy Yernak, which the whistleblower said was "a 'direct follow-up'" to the July 25 Trump-Zelenskiy phone call. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Aug. 2 - On or around this date, Giuliani travels to Madrid to meet Zelenskiy adviser Andriy Yernak, which the whistleblower said was "a 'direct follow-up'" to the July 25 Trump-Zelenskiy phone call. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Aug. 2 - On or around this date, Giuliani travels to Madrid to meet Zelenskiy adviser Andriy Yernak, which the whistleblower said was "a 'direct follow-up'" to the July 25 Trump-Zelenskiy phone call. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 23
Aug. 8 - Giuliani tells Fox News that U.S. Attorney John Durham was investigating Ukraine. Durham had been named by Attorney General William Barr as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation into Russian election meddling and connects to the Trump campaign. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Aug. 8 - Giuliani tells Fox News that U.S. Attorney John Durham was investigating Ukraine. Durham had been named by Attorney General William Barr as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation into Russian election meddling and connects to...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Aug. 8 - Giuliani tells Fox News that U.S. Attorney John Durham was investigating Ukraine. Durham had been named by Attorney General William Barr as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation into Russian election meddling and connects to the Trump campaign. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 23
Aug. 12 - The whistleblower delivers his complaint to the chairmen of the intelligence committees of the Senate and House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Aug. 12 - The whistleblower delivers his complaint to the chairmen of the intelligence committees of the Senate and House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Aug. 12 - The whistleblower delivers his complaint to the chairmen of the intelligence committees of the Senate and House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
20 / 23
Sept. 18 - The Washington Post publishes first public account about the whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Sept. 18 - The Washington Post publishes first public account about the whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Sept. 18 - The Washington Post publishes first public account about the whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
21 / 23
Sept. 25 - Justice Department releases summary of Trump-Zelenskiy call. Trump and Zelenskiy meet in person for the first time at a U.N. gathering in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sept. 25 - Justice Department releases summary of Trump-Zelenskiy call. Trump and Zelenskiy meet in person for the first time at a U.N. gathering in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Sept. 25 - Justice Department releases summary of Trump-Zelenskiy call. Trump and Zelenskiy meet in person for the first time at a U.N. gathering in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 23
Sept. 26 - House Intelligence Committee releases unclassified version of whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Al Drago

Sept. 26 - House Intelligence Committee releases unclassified version of whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Sept. 26 - House Intelligence Committee releases unclassified version of whistleblower complaint. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Next Slideshows

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the...

1:35pm EDT
China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

1:10pm EDT
2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

11:15am EDT
Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Former President Jacques Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades in roles ranging from mayor of Paris to the second-longest...

11:10am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies after a whistleblower report said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine s interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his own political benefit , but that the White House also tried to lock down evidence about that conduct.

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor, a day after clashes in the capital injured more than 300 people.

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Former President Jacques Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades in roles ranging from mayor of Paris to the second-longest serving leader of the nation, has died at the age of 86.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered worldwide, the World Wildlife Fund says. Among other hazards, they are threatened by hunting, human encroachment on the beaches where they nest, and pollution of their feeding grounds offshore.

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast