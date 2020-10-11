Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Oct 10, 2020 | 8:27pm EDT

Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, October 10. REUTERS/Tom...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
1 / 21
Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn &nbsp;during the president's campaign rally that the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn  during the president's campaign rally that the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn  during the president's campaign rally that the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
2 / 21
Supporters of President Trump attend the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn of the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump attend the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn of the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn of the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
Close
3 / 21
President Trump gestures as he steps out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump gestures as he steps out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump gestures as he steps out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 21
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
5 / 21
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
6 / 21
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
7 / 21
Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn &nbsp;during the president's campaign rally, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn  during the president's campaign rally, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn  during the president's campaign rally, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
8 / 21
Supporters of President Trump march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
9 / 21
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
10 / 21
A supporter of President Trump waits for the start of the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A supporter of President Trump waits for the start of the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A supporter of President Trump waits for the start of the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 21
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
12 / 21
A Make America Great Again hat lies on the ground next to a t-shirt and a seal on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Make America Great Again hat lies on the ground next to a t-shirt and a seal on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A Make America Great Again hat lies on the ground next to a t-shirt and a seal on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
Close
13 / 21
President Trump gestures as he stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump gestures as he stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
President Trump gestures as he stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
14 / 21
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
15 / 21
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
16 / 21
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
17 / 21
A man and a supporter of President Trump exchange words during a march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

A man and a supporter of President Trump exchange words during a march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A man and a supporter of President Trump exchange words during a march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria  
Close
18 / 21
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
19 / 21
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
20 / 21
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Oct 10 2020
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Oct 10 2020
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two...

Oct 10 2020
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Oct 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections.

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast