Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a "peaceful protest" in Washington, October 10. REUTERS/Tom...more
Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn during the president's campaign rally that the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump attend the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn of the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump gestures as he steps out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Trump are seen on the South Lawn during the president's campaign rally, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Trump stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of President Trump waits for the start of the president's campaign rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A Make America Great Again hat lies on the ground next to a t-shirt and a seal on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump gestures as he stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally on the South Lawn, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
A man and a supporter of President Trump exchange words during a march around the perimeter of the White House after the rally, October 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump rally and march on the Ellipse and the streets around the White House, October 10. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
