Pictures | Thu Jul 12, 2018 | 9:00am EDT

Trump attends NATO summit

President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
President Donald Trump looks back at British Prime Minister Theresa May during a dinner at the Art and History Museum at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump looks back at British Prime Minister Theresa May during a dinner at the Art and History Museum at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump looks back at British Prime Minister Theresa May during a dinner at the Art and History Museum at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS
Heads of the states pose for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Heads of the states pose for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Heads of the states pose for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump checks time prior to a dinner at the Art and History Museum at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump checks time prior to a dinner at the Art and History Museum at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump checks time prior to a dinner at the Art and History Museum at the Parc du Cinquantenaire during the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, his partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, his partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, his partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump reacts as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump reacts as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
President Donald Trump reacts as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton look on during a news conference of President Donald Trump after the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton look on during a news conference of President Donald Trump after the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton look on during a news conference of President Donald Trump after the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a group photo in the park of the Cinquantenaire, during a NATO Summit, in central Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures alongside President Donald Trump as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures alongside President Donald Trump as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures alongside President Donald Trump as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit in Brussels, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chats with President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron at NATO headquarters, July 11, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chats with President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron at NATO headquarters, July 11, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chats with President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron at NATO headquarters, July 11, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
(First row L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (second row L-R) Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron (third row) Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, Czech Republic President Milos Zeman and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pose for a family picture ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

(First row L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (second row L-R) Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
(First row L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (second row L-R) Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron (third row) Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, Czech Republic President Milos Zeman and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pose for a family picture ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
France's President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan are seen at NATO headquarters, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

France's President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan are seen at NATO headquarters, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
France's President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan are seen at NATO headquarters, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump are seen as they pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump are seen as they pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump are seen as they pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
President Donald Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of a NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of a NATO summit at the Alliance�s headquarters, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of a NATO summit at the Alliance�s headquarters, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react as they pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react as they pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react as they pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Donald Trump pats a world leader on the back as he makes his way to his seat for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump pats a world leader on the back as he makes his way to his seat for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump pats a world leader on the back as he makes his way to his seat for a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gesture as they talk at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gesture as they talk at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gesture as they talk at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump reacts as he poses for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump reacts as he poses for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump reacts as he poses for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg during the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Norway's Prime Minister Erna...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg during the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and U.S. ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Donald Trump and U.S. ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and U.S. ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talk as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talk as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talk as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, President Donald Trump and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, President Donald Trump and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, President Donald Trump and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Donald Trump gestures as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

President Donald Trump gestures as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump gestures as NATO leaders pose for a family photo at the start of the NATO summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Donald Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump is welcomed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he arrives for a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Donald Trump holds a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) at the NATO Summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump holds a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) at the NATO Summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump holds a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) at the NATO Summit, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
President Donald Trump arrives for a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump arrives for a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
President Donald Trump arrives for a NATO summit, July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One ahead of the NATO Summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One ahead of the NATO Summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One ahead of the NATO Summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
