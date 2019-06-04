'Trump baby' balloon flies outside British parliament
A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a pouting baby floats during an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'Baby Trump' balloon is seen over demonstrators as they participate in an anti-Trump protest in London June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'Baby Trump' balloon is seen over demonstrators as they participate in an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'Baby Trump' balloon is seen over demonstrators as they participate in an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man is seen in front of a 'Baby Trump' balloon during an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'Baby Trump' balloon is seen next to a statue of Winston Churchill during an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A 'Baby Trump' balloon flies over demonstrators as they take part in an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'Baby Trump' balloon flies over a demonstrator as she takes part in an anti-Trump protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A 'Baby Trump' balloon inflates during a protest in London, June 4. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain
Thousands protested in central London against President Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were well down on the tens of thousands who...
Trump's state visit to the UK
Donald Trump makes a three-day state visit to Britain which will see him feted with the full force of royal ceremony: a formal dinner with Queen Elizabeth, tea...
Tiananmen Square protests
Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show
The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it.
Remembering Tiananmen
People in Hong Kong, Taiwan and around the world commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 with vigils, museum exhibits and speeches.
Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Britain
Thousands protested in central London against President Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were well down on the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.
Trump's state visit to the UK
Donald Trump makes a three-day state visit to Britain which will see him feted with the full force of royal ceremony: a formal dinner with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, coronation church of English monarchs for 1,000 years.
Tiananmen Square protests
Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump listed by the dates their departures were announced.
When U.S. presidents met Queen Elizabeth
Ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, a look at moments in history when American presidents met the British monarch.