Pictures | Fri Jul 13, 2018 | 9:05am EDT

'Trump baby' blimp flies in London

Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Onlookers look at a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Onlookers stand in front of a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump above Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, behind a police vehicle in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, behind a tourist bus in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators stand in front of a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators slowly deflate a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump that had been floating over Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

