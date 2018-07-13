'Trump baby' blimp flies in London
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Onlookers look at a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Onlookers stand in front of a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump above Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, behind a police vehicle in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, behind a tourist bus in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators stand in front of a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators slowly deflate a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump that had been floating over Parliament Square. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
