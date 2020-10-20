Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes
Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are the stars of a new range of defecating figurines that are a longstanding Christmas tradition in the Spanish region of Catalonia. ...more
Known as "caganers" or "poopers" in English, the small statues offer a satirical take on the year's biggest news stories and are traditionally hidden in nativity scenes for friends and family to find. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden are pictured near Girona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker paints a U.S. President Donald Trump "caganer" in the small Mediterranean town of Toroella de Montgri. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A clay "caganer" representing President Trump. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
