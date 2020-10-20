Edition:
Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes

Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are the stars of a new range of defecating figurines that are a longstanding Christmas tradition in the Spanish region of Catalonia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are the stars of a new range of defecating figurines that are a longstanding Christmas tradition in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

Known as "caganers" or "poopers" in English, the small statues offer a satirical take on the year's biggest news stories and are traditionally hidden in nativity scenes for friends and family to find.
Known as "caganers" or "poopers" in English, the small statues offer a satirical take on the year's biggest news stories and are traditionally hidden in nativity scenes for friends and family to find. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden are pictured near Girona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker paints a U.S. President Donald Trump "caganer" in the small Mediterranean town of Toroella de Montgri. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A clay "caganer" representing President Trump. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker paints a U.S. President Donald Trump "caganer" in the small Mediterranean town of Toroella de Montgri. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker paints a U.S. President Donald Trump "caganer" in the small Mediterranean town of Toroella de Montgri. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A worker paints a U.S. President Donald Trump "caganer" in the small Mediterranean town of Toroella de Montgri. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A clay "caganer" representing President Trump. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A clay "caganer" representing President Trump. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A clay "caganer" representing President Trump. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Clay "caganers" representing President Trump and Joe Biden. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
