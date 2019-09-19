Edition:
Trump caps California swing with visit to border wall

President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico Border in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
The presidential motorcade travels along a section of the U.S.-Mexico Border ahead of President Donald Trump's visit in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump gestures during his visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump signs his signature on the border wall while visiting a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
United States Secret Service Agents scan the surrounding area of the international border during President Donald Trump's visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
A person uses a mobile device as President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Microphones are seen near a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall during President Donald Trump's visit, in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump looks at materials used to construct the border barrier during a visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, California, on September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump holds up notes during his visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump is reflected in sunglasses as he visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump to a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, California, as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump to a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, California, as pictured from Tijuana,...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
President Donald Trump visits a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
A general view shows Mexican security forces (L) keeping watch at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump to a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, California, as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A general view shows Mexican security forces (L) keeping watch at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump to a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, California, as pictured from Tijuana,...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
An agent with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) is seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump to a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, California, as pictured from Tijuana, Mexico September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

An agent with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) is seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, ahead of the visit of President Donald Trump to a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, California, as pictured from...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
