Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2021 | 9:01am EST

Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House to board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attend the departure ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
First lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People carry boxes out of the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A Secret Service agent walks towards Air Force One before the departure ceremony of President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Ivanka Trump attends the departure ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. attends the departure ceremony of his father at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Staff members carry luggage &nbsp;as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...

Guatemala pressed on with transporting migrants back to the border with Honduras, further thinning out a U.S.-bound caravan of nearly 8,000 people.

President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during...

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

Guatemala pressed on with transporting migrants back to the border with Honduras, further thinning out a U.S.-bound caravan of nearly 8,000 people.

President-elect Joe Biden led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim.

The United States surpassed 400,000 lives lost from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally, just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and hands over a country in crisis.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.

Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

