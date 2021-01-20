Trump departs White House after turbulent end to his presidency
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House to board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attend the departure ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People carry boxes out of the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Secret Service agent walks towards Air Force One before the departure ceremony of President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump attends the departure ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump Jr. attends the departure ceremony of his father at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff members carry luggage as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
