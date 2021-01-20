Trump departs White House for Florida
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House to board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People carry boxes out of the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump walks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attend the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Secret Service agent walks towards Air Force One before the departure ceremony of President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump attends the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump Jr. attends the departure ceremony of his father at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Staff members carry luggage as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump disembarks a plane as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pin depicting outgoing President Donald Trump is seen attached to his supporter in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stand near the road as he arrives in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
President Donald Trump waves from a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump cheer as he drives past them in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A pin attached to a hat of a supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump is seen in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand near the road as he arrives in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump walks with a flag in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump holds a flag in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump cheer and hold flags in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump waves a flag in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheers as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
