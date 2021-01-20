Edition:
Wed Jan 20, 2021

Trump departs White House for Florida

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President Donald Trump departs next to first lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews to fly to Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
2 / 28
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the White House to board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
3 / 28
People carry boxes out of the White House ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
4 / 28
President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
5 / 28
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
6 / 28
A red carpet is being laid for the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
7 / 28
President Donald Trump walks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
8 / 28
President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
9 / 28
First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
10 / 28
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attend the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
11 / 28
President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
12 / 28
A Secret Service agent walks towards Air Force One before the departure ceremony of President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
13 / 28
Ivanka Trump attends the departure ceremony of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
14 / 28
Donald Trump Jr. attends the departure ceremony of his father at Joint Base Andrews. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
15 / 28
Staff members carry luggage &nbsp;as they prepare for the departure ceremony of President Trump at the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
16 / 28
President Donald Trump disembarks a plane as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
17 / 28
A pin depicting outgoing President Donald Trump is seen attached to his supporter in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
18 / 28
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stand near the road as he arrives in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
19 / 28
President Donald Trump waves from a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
20 / 28
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump cheer as he drives past them in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
21 / 28
A pin attached to a hat of a supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump is seen in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
22 / 28
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand near the road as he arrives in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
23 / 28
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump walks with a flag in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
24 / 28
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump holds a flag in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
25 / 28
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump cheer and hold flags in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
26 / 28
A supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump waves a flag in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
27 / 28
Supporters of President Donald Trump cheers as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
28 / 28
