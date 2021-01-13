Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
A protester (L) of President Donald Trump’s visit and a supporter argue after the president’s convoy passed in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
President Donald Trump signs a plaque placed at the U.S.-Mexico border wall during his visit, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A new segment of the border wall is seen near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Alyssandra Granado, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo near the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
President Donald Trump yells as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protestors of the visit of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Supporters of President Donald Trump watch his live speech that he is giving at the Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave their flags and signal with four fingers as they wait for his arrival at the mall across the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump salutes as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
