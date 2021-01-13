Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2021 | 11:28pm EST

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 14
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
Close
2 / 14
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
3 / 14
A protester (L) of President Donald Trump’s visit and a supporter argue after the president’s convoy passed in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

A protester (L) of President Donald Trump’s visit and a supporter argue after the president’s convoy passed in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A protester (L) of President Donald Trump’s visit and a supporter argue after the president’s convoy passed in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
4 / 14
President Donald Trump signs a plaque placed at the U.S.-Mexico border wall during his visit, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump signs a plaque placed at the U.S.-Mexico border wall during his visit, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump signs a plaque placed at the U.S.-Mexico border wall during his visit, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 14
A new segment of the border wall is seen near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

A new segment of the border wall is seen near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A new segment of the border wall is seen near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
6 / 14
Alyssandra Granado, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo near the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Alyssandra Granado, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo near the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Alyssandra Granado, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, poses for a photo near the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
7 / 14
President Donald Trump yells as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump yells as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump yells as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 14
Protestors of the visit of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Protestors of the visit of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Protestors of the visit of President Donald Trump wait for his convoy's arrival as he visits Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
9 / 14
Supporters of President Donald Trump watch his live speech that he is giving at the Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Supporters of President Donald Trump watch his live speech that he is giving at the Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump watch his live speech that he is giving at the Rio Grande border wall construction near the city of Alamo, in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
10 / 14
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a visit at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 14
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave their flags and signal with four fingers as they wait for his arrival at the mall across the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave their flags and signal with four fingers as they wait for his arrival at the mall across the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave their flags and signal with four fingers as they wait for his arrival at the mall across the airport in McAllen, Texas, January 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
12 / 14
President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 14
President Donald Trump salutes as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump salutes as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
President Donald Trump salutes as he disembarks from Air Force One at Valley International Airport before departing to Alamo to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Harlingen, Texas, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Next Slideshows

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...

Jan 12 2021
Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening...

Jan 12 2021
Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Jan 12 2021
Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board...

Jan 12 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Hundreds of migrants without shelter exposed to freezing Bosnia winter

Hundreds of migrants without shelter exposed to freezing Bosnia winter

Nearly 3,000 migrants are stranded in northern Bosnia without shelter, the International Organization for Migration said, and some are suffering from respiratory problems and other complications as night-time temperatures plunge.

Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young men and women turning 20 years old mark Japan's Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, even though the city is under a state of emergency and ceremonies in other cities were canceled or postponed.

Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid

Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid

Madrid residents put on their skis and snow shoes to enjoy the city's biggest snowfall in decades.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast