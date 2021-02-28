Trump fervor dominates CPAC
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Enrique Tarrio (R), a leader of the Proud Boys, stands with an unidentified man outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee laughs on stage with his daughter former White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Reagan dinner, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
CNN reporter Jim Acosta departs CPAC after being confronted by hecklers, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell is approached by Hyatt Regency hotel security advising him to put on a mask before attending CPAC, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Demonstrators argue outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Dr. Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is interviewed, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Wayne LaPierre, executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio signs an autograph for an attendee February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Matt Schlapp walk onto the stage, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Nancy Tran wears a Trump 2020 button outside the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Trump supporter Marcus Hemingway and an unidentified counter-protester exchange words outside of the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A demonstrator stands outside the venue, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rep. Devin Nunes of California speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A protester demonstrates in front of vendors selling Trump memorabilia, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Jack Brewer, former White House appointee for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, speaks during a panel discussion, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A gold-colored statue of former President Donald Trump, dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts, is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio...more
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Technicians work on the stage before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A guest wears a Trump 2024 face mask, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Trisha Hope advertises a collection of former President Donald Trump's tweets, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Guests look on as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Workers check the temperature of guests before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during her remarks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
