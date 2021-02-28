Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Feb 28, 2021 | 2:58pm EST

Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
1 / 40
Enrique Tarrio (R), a leader of the Proud Boys, stands with an unidentified man outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Enrique Tarrio (R), a leader of the Proud Boys, stands with an unidentified man outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Enrique Tarrio (R), a leader of the Proud Boys, stands with an unidentified man outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
2 / 40
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee laughs on stage with his daughter former White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Reagan dinner, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee laughs on stage with his daughter former White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Reagan dinner, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee laughs on stage with his daughter former White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Reagan dinner, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
3 / 40
CNN reporter Jim Acosta departs CPAC after being confronted by hecklers, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

CNN reporter Jim Acosta departs CPAC after being confronted by hecklers, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
CNN reporter Jim Acosta departs CPAC after being confronted by hecklers, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
4 / 40
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 40
MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell is approached by Hyatt Regency hotel security advising him to put on a mask before attending CPAC, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell is approached by Hyatt Regency hotel security advising him to put on a mask before attending CPAC, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell is approached by Hyatt Regency hotel security advising him to put on a mask before attending CPAC, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
6 / 40
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
7 / 40
Demonstrators argue outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Demonstrators argue outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Demonstrators argue outside CPAC, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
8 / 40
Dr. Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is interviewed, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Dr. Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is interviewed, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Dr. Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is interviewed, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
9 / 40
Wayne LaPierre, executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Wayne LaPierre, executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Wayne LaPierre, executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
10 / 40
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio signs an autograph for an attendee February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio signs an autograph for an attendee February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio signs an autograph for an attendee February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
11 / 40
Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
12 / 40
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Matt Schlapp walk onto the stage, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Matt Schlapp walk onto the stage, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Matt Schlapp walk onto the stage, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
13 / 40
Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
14 / 40
Nancy Tran wears a Trump 2020 button outside the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Nancy Tran wears a Trump 2020 button outside the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Nancy Tran wears a Trump 2020 button outside the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
15 / 40
Trump supporter Marcus Hemingway and an unidentified counter-protester exchange words outside of the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Trump supporter Marcus Hemingway and an unidentified counter-protester exchange words outside of the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Trump supporter Marcus Hemingway and an unidentified counter-protester exchange words outside of the venue, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
16 / 40
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
17 / 40
A demonstrator stands outside the venue, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A demonstrator stands outside the venue, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A demonstrator stands outside the venue, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
18 / 40
Rep. Devin Nunes of California speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Devin Nunes of California speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Rep. Devin Nunes of California speaks, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
19 / 40
A protester demonstrates in front of vendors selling Trump memorabilia, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A protester demonstrates in front of vendors selling Trump memorabilia, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A protester demonstrates in front of vendors selling Trump memorabilia, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
20 / 40
Jack Brewer, former White House appointee for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, speaks during a panel discussion, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Jack Brewer, former White House appointee for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, speaks during a panel discussion, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Jack Brewer, former White House appointee for the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, speaks during a panel discussion, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
21 / 40
A gold-colored statue of former President Donald Trump, dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts, is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A gold-colored statue of former President Donald Trump, dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts, is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A gold-colored statue of former President Donald Trump, dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts, is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
22 / 40
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
23 / 40
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Donald Trump Jr. walks with Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
24 / 40
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
25 / 40
Technicians work on the stage before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Technicians work on the stage before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Technicians work on the stage before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
26 / 40
A guest wears a Trump 2024 face mask, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A guest wears a Trump 2024 face mask, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A guest wears a Trump 2024 face mask, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
27 / 40
Trisha Hope advertises a collection of former President Donald Trump's tweets, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Trisha Hope advertises a collection of former President Donald Trump's tweets, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Trisha Hope advertises a collection of former President Donald Trump's tweets, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
28 / 40
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
29 / 40
Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
30 / 40
Guests look on as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Guests look on as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Guests look on as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
31 / 40
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
32 / 40
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida poses with a guest, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
33 / 40
Workers check the temperature of guests before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Workers check the temperature of guests before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Workers check the temperature of guests before the start of the conference, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
34 / 40
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
35 / 40
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
36 / 40
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
37 / 40
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Sen. Mike Lee of Utah speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
38 / 40
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
39 / 40
Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during her remarks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during her remarks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution during her remarks, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military...

Next Slideshows

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were...

2:41pm EST
Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

President Joe Biden traveled to Texas as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions...

Feb 26 2021
Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.

Feb 26 2021
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Feb 26 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

President Joe Biden traveled to Texas as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest holidays.

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

The number of monarch butterflies that migrated to Mexico each year from Canada across North America has fallen 26% from a year earlier.

First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast