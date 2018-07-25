Trump flags: Made in China
The red, white and blue banners for U.S. President Donald Trump's second-term campaign are ready to ship, emblazoned with the words "Keep America Great!" But they are made in eastern China and soon could be hit by punitive tariffs of Trump's own...more
At the Jiahao Flag Co Ltd in Anhui province, women operate sewing machines to hem the edges of "Trump 2020" flags the size of beach towels, while others fold and bundle them for delivery. REUTERS/Aly Song
The factory has turned out about 90,000 banners since March, said manager Yao Yuanyuan, an unusually large number for what is normally the low season, and Yao believed the China-U.S. trade war was the reason. "It's closely related," she said. "They...more
The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods from China. After Beijing retaliated in kind, Washington announced levies on an additional $200 billion worth of products and threatened more, targeting potentially all of...more
The campaign banners highlight a paradox in China-U.S. relations under Trump. At about $1 apiece, even suppliers to the Trump campaign, who, Yao says, are located both in China and abroad, can't resist the low price. Yao's factory has been making...more
But Trump's effort to wrest better trading conditions from China threatens that price advantage, and his hardline stance could eventually repel suppliers like Yao. "If he continues to demand tariff increases as he has been, or if he continues to...more
The Jiahao Flag Factory doesn't only make Trump banners. It churns out American and other national flags and specialty banners, including rainbow gay pride flags. REUTERS/Aly Song
Factory seamstress Sun Lijun is losing no sleep over the trade war, however. "I know that Trump's tariffs targeting China will have some effect, but we're not worried at all, since we're producing foreign flags every single day," she said....more
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great!" 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the...
Trump's Hollywood star vandalized
A man with a pickax vandalized President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and later surrendered to police.
Dying botanical garden highlights Venezuela's decay
The botanical gardens of Caracas, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been wilting away due to shortages of water and electricity and crumbling infrastructure.
MORE IN PICTURES
Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for, as Greece reeled from the horror of victims burnt alive.
Trump's Hollywood star vandalized
A man with a pickax vandalized President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and later surrendered to police.
Dying botanical garden highlights Venezuela's decay
The botanical gardens of Caracas, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been wilting away due to shortages of water and electricity and crumbling infrastructure.
Santa's summer vacation
Santa Claus enthusiasts gather for summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.
Wildfires rage near Athens
The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.
Pakistan votes in cliffhanger election
Pakistanis vote in a knife-edge general election pitting cricket hero Imran Khan against the party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.