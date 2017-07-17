Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 17, 2017 | 10:10am EDT

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 22
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 22
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 22
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 22
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 22
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 22
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 22
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 22
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 22
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 22
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 22
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 22
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 22
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 22
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 22
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 22
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 22
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 22
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 22
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

Next Slideshows

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

Jul 17 2017
Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...

Jul 14 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 14 2017
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

Jul 14 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast