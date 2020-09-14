Edition:
Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns

Supporters, many not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. President Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor venue on Sunday despite public health professionals' warnings against large indoor gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters — some not wearing masks — gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
President Trump blows a kiss to the crowd as he concludes a campaign rally with supporters in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A supporter calms his baby at the back of the hall as he waits to rally with President Trump at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters, many of whom are not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A supporter holds up a sign reading "This is a peaceful protest", as President Trump rallies at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A woman cheers as President Trump rallies with supporters at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters applaud as President Trump rallies at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters — some not wearing masks — gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
President Trump rallies with supporters at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Supporters, some of whom are not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
A woman in a beauty pageant sash and tiara puts on a mask as President Trump rallies with supporters at a campaign event in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
President Trump concludes a campaign rally with supporters in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
