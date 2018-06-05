Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 5, 2018 | 4:55pm EDT

Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting

President Donald Trump participates in a "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A guest holds up the NFL jersey of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at President Donald Trump's "celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A lone U.S. flag adorns a rope line as guests depart a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway poses with a guest prior to a "celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
President Donald Trump touches a member of the United States Army Chorus as he departs a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Guests arrive for a "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
President Donald Trump holds his hand over his heart and sings the U.S. National Anthem along with members of the United States Army Chorus at the "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The event was arranged after Trump canceled the planned visit of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
White House and congressional staff members wave U.S. flags at the "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks at his "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A protester shouts as guests arrive for a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Guests arrive for a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Guest arrive for a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
