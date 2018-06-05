Trump holds 'Celebration of America' instead of Eagles meeting
President Donald Trump participates in a "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A guest holds up the NFL jersey of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at President Donald Trump's "celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump participates in a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A lone U.S. flag adorns a rope line as guests depart a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway poses with a guest prior to a "celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump touches a member of the United States Army Chorus as he departs a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests arrive for a "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds his hand over his heart and sings the U.S. National Anthem along with members of the United States Army Chorus at the "Celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The event was...more
White House and congressional staff members wave U.S. flags at the "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks at his "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester shouts as guests arrive for a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests arrive for a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump participates in a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guest arrive for a "Celebration of America" event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Primaries across America
Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in...
Welcome to Sentosa Island
A look at Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit on June 12.
MORE IN PICTURES
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Guatemala rises as family members desperately searched for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets blanketed with ash.
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
Primaries across America
Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in California and New Jersey as crucial to the fight to control Congress.
Welcome to Sentosa Island
A look at Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold a summit on June 12.
Smuggling tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border
Inside a tunnel believed to be used for illegal immigration, running from a Tijuana building 300 feet south of the U.S.-Mexico border and past a fence at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
CFDA Fashion Awards
On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.
Hawaii lava pours into ocean
Seaside residents and boaters have been warned to avoid noxious clouds of laze, formed when lava reacts with seawater to form a mix of acid fumes, steam and glass-like specks.
Jordanians protest against tax hikes
Jordan's King Abdullah replaced his prime minister in a move to defuse the biggest protests in years, over IMF-backed reforms that have hit the poor.